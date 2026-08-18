Two girls injured after giant ride breaks down at fair in Lucknow

Lucknow:

At least two teenage girls were seriously injured on Tuesday evening (August 18) after a large amusement ride suddenly broke off and fell in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The accident took place at the Sawan Mahotsav near Radio Colony in the Ghazipur area of Lucknow.

Following the incident, Ghazipur police reached the spot and rushed the injured girls to Lohia Hospital for treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable.

Police officials are investigating the incident and examining the circumstances surrounding the accident at the Indira Nagar Sawan Mahotsav.

The fair began on August 1 and is scheduled to continue until September 20.

The ride operator reportedly fled the spot following the incident. According to preliminary information, the ride could not be stopped for around 10 minutes after the accident.

7 women killed in stampede-like incident in Bihar

Earlier on August 17, as many as seven people -- all women -- died, and several others were injured following a stampede-like incident at the Ashokdham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, said officials on Monday.

The incident happened this morning when an electric wire reportedly fell, which triggered panic among the people present at the temple, who had flocked to the Ashokdham Temple on the occasion of the holy month of Shravan.

Briefing the reporters, Lakhisarai District Magistrate (DM) Shailendra Kumar said the crowd swelled in an "unprecedented manner" when two trains arrived between 6.30 and 6.45 am. He said though arrangements were made by officials, the barricading broke on one side due to the crowd, after which several people fell. However, the officials responded immediately to it.

"The queue of devotees had reached till Ashokdham Halt. Two trains had stopped at the Halt. Suddenly, an electric pole fell there. The pole was located on the right side of the men's queue. When the pole collapsed, a rumour spread that a live wire had fallen on people, but it was a cable wire," he said.

"This led to pressure on the women's queue on the left side. So, women fell on top of each other... Police administration had been marching there since 3 am. This happened all of a sudden within a span of 2 minutes. We are at Sadar Hospital right now. All the deceased are women. We are finding out the exact number of deceased," he added.

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