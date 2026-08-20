Gangster Vinod Panu alias Kana shot dead outside Hisar court gate; 12 rounds fired

Hisar:

In a shocking incident, a gangster was shot dead outside the court gate in Haryana's Hisar on Thursday. The gangster, identified as Vinod Panu alias Kana, had arrived at the court for a hearing when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him. According to the initial information, the attackers fired around 12 rounds at Panu near the court gate before fleeing the spot. The gangster was a resident of Thurana village in the Hansi district.

The sudden gunfire triggered panic in the area, with people rushing for safety. Panu was considered one of Hisar's most wanted gangsters and had around 40 criminal cases registered against him, including murder. Panu had been brought to the court in connection with a case when the attackers targeted him outside the main court gate. The assailants reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and launched a rapid attack before escaping.

As soon as information about the incident was received, police teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Attackers opened fire as gangster walks out of court

According to the police, the incident took place at around 2 pm when Panu was leaving the court through the main gate after his appearance. The two attackers, who were riding a motorcycle, allegedly intercepted him and immediately began firing. They continued shooting at him before firing two rounds in the air and speeding away from the scene.

Following the attack, police sealed the court premises and surrounding area. Blood stains were found on the road outside the court. Forensic officials collected samples and other crucial evidence from the spot as investigators began piecing together the sequence of events.

Panu's criminal history

Police said Panu's alleged criminal activities extended to several areas, including the Delhi-NCR region. He was considered one of the most-wanted criminals in Hisar. Panu was also accused of murdering the nephew of the personal assistant of MLA Savitri Jindal. Panu had previously been arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in 2017 from the Bhadawas area of Jhajjar. At the time, a reward of Rs 7 lakh had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Seven other criminals were also arrested along with him. They included Dhirpal, a resident of Redhuwas, who was wanted in connection with an alleged MCOCA case and had reportedly jumped parole. According to the police, the gang was allegedly planning the murder of Pradeep Solanki of the Manjeet gang at the time of their arrest.

Police recovered cache of weapons during 2017 arrest

During the 2017 operation, police reportedly recovered a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition from the accused. The seized weapons included two revolvers, one carbine, two 12-bore guns and three pistols. Police also recovered seven rounds of revolver ammunition, seven rounds for the carbine, 27 cartridges for the 12-bore guns and 21 pistol cartridges.

(Inputs from Praveen Kumar)

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