How Lucknow fair ride turned horror as 5 injured after Ferris Wheel buckets crash into each other | VIDEO

Lucknow:

Five people, including three siblings, were injured after a bucket attached to a Ferris Wheel amusement ride suddenly broke during a Sawan festival in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area. Three young women were among those hurt after they collided with the broken bucket.

The incident took place at the Sawan Mahotsav being held in the Smailganj area of Indira Nagar. A 14-year-old girl, Ankita Singh, from Vibhutikhand, had reportedly arrived at the fair with her sister Nancy, Surya Singh and friends at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday. While they were riding the amusement ride, a bucket suddenly broke off from above and struck Ankita directly in the face, leaving her seriously injured.

Accident Captured on Camera

The incident was captured on a mobile phone by one of the girls who had been recording the ride. The video shows the moment the accident occurred, followed by screams and panic among those at the fair. The injured girls were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, while police reached the spot and moved people to safer areas.

The injured were taken to Sushma Hospital, where doctors said four to five people were brought to the emergency department. Three received initial treatment and were later discharged, while two remained under treatment.

According to the hospital, one of the injured girls suffered multiple fractures. The condition of another patient was expected to become clearer after further medical reports.

Allegations of delay in stopping the ride

The injured girls, Nancy and Surya, alleged that the ride operator did not stop the machine immediately despite repeated screams and requests from those present. They claimed that the ride continued for nearly 10 minutes before it was finally stopped amid heavy commotion.

The victims’ families also alleged that the fair organiser was caught at the spot after the accident but managed to escape. Police are investigating the incident and examining whether negligence or lapses in safety arrangements and operating permissions led to the accident.

The incident has raised serious questions over the safety standards of amusement rides being operated at temporary fairs. Authorities are also looking into whether the ride had the necessary permissions and whether adequate safety checks had been carried out before it was put into operation.

The accident comes days after another amusement ride accident in Uttar Pradesh. A ride reportedly collapsed during the Bhainsaha fair in Kushinagar, leaving 14 people injured. The latest incident in Lucknow has once again highlighted concerns over safety measures at local fairs and temporary amusement parks.

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