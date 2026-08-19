Mayawati gives Satish Chandra Mishra key role: Is BSP reviving its 2007 Brahmin outreach for UP polls?

Lucknow:

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has assigned an important role to the party's national general secretary and prominent Brahmin face, Satish Chandra Mishra. Mishra will now handle responsibilities related not only to the BSP's legal and media affairs but also to election-related work, including matters concerning the Election Commission.

The move assumes significance as the BSP seeks to rebuild its electoral base and prepare for the Assembly polls.

Brahmin outreach strategy

The expanded role for Mishra comes as the BSP is once again attempting to reach out to the Brahmin community, drawing parallels with its successful social engineering strategy of 2007. Mayawati has indicated that the party is working to increase the representation of different sections of society, particularly Brahmins, including by giving them BSP tickets.

"Ever since the BSP started giving Brahmins tickets, as part of preparations to form a BSP government with a full majority like in 2007, it is clear that there is discussion and concern among rival parties," Mayawati said in a post on X, while urging members of the "Bahujan Samaj" to remain alert to what she described as the tactics of political opponents.

"Satish Chandra Mishra has now been entrusted by the party with important responsibilities related to legal and media matters, as well as election commission affairs, which will play a crucial role in many ways during the upcoming Assembly general elections," she wrote in the post.

Satish Mishra's expertise and past experience

Mishra has been one of the BSP's most prominent Brahmin leaders and has played a significant role in Mayawati's political strategy. He has served as the party's national general secretary, Uttar Pradesh Advocate General during the BSP government, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council on several occasions, a Cabinet minister, and a Rajya Sabha member.

Giving him a wider role at a time when the BSP is intensifying its election preparations signals the importance the party attaches to legal, media, and election-management issues ahead of 2027.

Learnings from 2007 UP elections

The BSP's current outreach is rooted in the experiment Mayawati launched before the 2007 Assembly elections. After forming coalition governments with the Samajwadi Party in 1995 and with BJP support in 1997 and 2002, Mayawati adopted a broader social coalition strategy in 2007.

The BSP had traditionally been identified with Dalit politics, but Mayawati sought to combine the party's Dalit base with support from Muslims and Brahmins. The party fielded 86 Brahmin candidates in the 2007 Assembly elections, with 41 winning their seats. Mayawati described the strategy as "social engineering" and launched Brahmin outreach programmes, including Brahmin Bhaichara Samitis and large-scale Brahmin conferences.

The BSP also popularised slogans such as "Brahmin shankh bajayega, haathi badhta jayega" and "Haathi nahin Ganesh hai, Brahma Vishnu Mahesh hai" as part of the outreach. The strategy helped the BSP win a majority on its own, and Mayawati included seven Brahmins in her Cabinet.

Mayawati eyeing return to UP throne from scratch

Mayawati has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh since 2012, and the BSP's electoral strength has declined sharply. The party currently has no member in the Lok Sabha, while its lone MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has died.

Against this backdrop, the renewed Brahmin outreach appears to be an attempt to expand the BSP beyond its traditional support base. Mayawati has said that the BSP has always respected Brahmins and that the community would receive full respect if the party forms the government in 2027.

The recent expulsion of Anant Kumar Mishra, another prominent Brahmin leader of the BSP, however, comes at a time when the party is simultaneously projecting Brahmin representation as an important part of its strategy.

Will the strategy work this time?

The biggest question is whether the political conditions that helped Mayawati in 2007 still exist. In that election, the Mulayam Singh Yadav government was facing anti-incumbency, while the BJP and Congress were comparatively weak in Uttar Pradesh. This created space for the BSP to construct a broad coalition of Dalits, Brahmins, and Muslims.

The political equation has changed substantially since then. The BJP has emerged as the dominant political force in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, attracting a significant section of the Brahmin electorate. At the same time, the BSP has lost part of its earlier Dalit support base.

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