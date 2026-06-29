Lawyers warned of Rs 5 lakh fine as Ayodhya Bar refuses to defend Ram Temple donation theft accused

Lucknow:

The alleged Ram Temple donation theft case has taken a fresh turn after the Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya resolved that none of its members will appear as legal counsel for the eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. The association has also warned that any lawyer violating the resolution will face a penalty of Rs 5 lakh. The decision was taken during the Bar Association's general body meeting on Monday, where members expressed strong resentment over the alleged theft of offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple. The resolution comes as the police investigation into the case continues to expand.

Lawyers demand action against Trust-linked functionaries

During the meeting, several lawyers also demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, all associated with the management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust but not named as accused in the FIR, should leave Ayodhya. The lawyers warned that if the three people did not leave the city within three days, they would launch an agitation by blocking Ayodhya and restricting entry into the city.

Bar cites devotees' sentiments

Explaining the decision, Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said, "The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused," PTI reported. According to the resolution adopted by the association, any advocate who appears for the accused despite the decision will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Eight accused remain under judicial custody

The eight accused arrested in the case are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav.

According to investigators, all eight were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple. They have been arrested on allegations of embezzling temple donations and were remanded to judicial custody till June 29. As part of the ongoing investigation, police teams also carried out simultaneous searches at the residences of all eight accused on Sunday. During the raids, officials searched for documents, financial records and other material that could help establish the alleged flow of funds.

Champat Rai questioned as investigation widens

Police sources said former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has already had his statement recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. Sources added that statements of other senior Trust office-bearers, including former trustee Anil Mishra, will also be recorded if investigators find it necessary during the course of the probe. Police also visited the residence of accused Avinash Shukla on Sunday as investigators continued collecting evidence and verifying financial transactions linked to the alleged embezzlement.

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