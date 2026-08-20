Bank employee shoots dead wife outside Lucknow bank, kills sister at home before dying by suicide

A sensational case of double murder and a death by suicide has emerged in Lucknow on Thursday. In a shocking incident, a man allegedly went to his wife's office and shot her dead and then returned home, shot his sister before killing himself. Identified as Manas Vajpayee, an SBI bank employee, on Thursday shot his wife Divya Mishra outside ICICI Bank branch in city's upscale Gomti Nagar area.

Manas Vajpayee called his wife Divya outside bank where she worked

Locals told police that 38-year-old Manas Vajpayee called his wife Divya outside bank where she worked, spoke to her for a few minutes before shooting her dead. Soon after the incident, Divya was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

It should be noted that Divya and Manas were married 12 years ago, but were living separately for over a year. As per the available information, Divya had filed for divorce last year. Police are investigating the case. The husband had informed about the murder by putting a WhatsApp status. He had written that his wife had cheated on him. That is why he had committed the murder.

(Image Source : REPORTER )The husband had informed about the murder by putting a WhatsApp status.

Manas said he will kill his sister and will also die by suicide

Along with this, he said that now he will kill his sister as well and will also commit suicide. After writing this, he killed his sister and committed suicide as well. Upon receiving news of the woman's shooting, senior officers and their teams arrived at the scene. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Police have sent the body for an autopsy and launched an investigation.

Evidence is being collected from the scene

Moreover, evidence is being collected from the scene. However, the murder has caused widespread panic in the city's posh area. Ankur, a neighbour of the accused, Manas Bajpai, said that Manas was very sociable. They had married about 12 years ago. The couple had been living separately for a year and a half. Manas worked at SBI. After checking their WhatsApp status, the door was broken and the brother and sister were found lying on the bed. A pistol was found on Manas' chest.

Reports suggest that the accused husband called the deceased, Divya Mishra, out of the bank. They spoke for a while. He then shot her and fled the scene. The incident is said to have occurred around 12 noon. Police are trying to trace the entire incident through CCTV footage. After shooting his wife, the accused husband returned home. There, he also shot and killed his sister. He then committed suicide by shooting himself.

The deceased woman's sister posted a post on Instagram that her sister had been shot and had been admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. She prayed to God for her sister's well-being. In response, Lucknow Police stated that senior officials were present at the scene and necessary legal action was being taken.

Family dispute is the reason for the murder

According to preliminary information, the accused took this extreme step due to a family dispute. He initially approached his wife and spoke with her. When things didn't work out, he shot his wife, then his sister, and then committed suicide. Police officers are investigating and gathering information from eyewitnesses.

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