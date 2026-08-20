Supreme Court sets up high-powered committee to investigate police action against student protesters

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday constituted a High-Power Inquiry Committee (HPEC) to investigate the actions of police and security forces during student protests held at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country. The apex court stated that an independent and impartial inquiry is necessary regarding allegations of excessive use of force against protesters. The five-member High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy, to examine allegations of excessive use of force by police, paramilitary forces and other security personnel against protesters.

Who are the members of the High-Power Inquiry Committee?

The other members are former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police Dr LR Bishnoi.

The committee will examine allegations including excessive use of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi charges and tear gas, alleged violence against women protesters, police surveillance, the proportionality of crowd-control measures and the provision of medical assistance and compensation to victims. The panel will also consider allegations raised by the authorities concerning violence against police personnel and damage to public property.

This matter stems from petitions filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi and others. These petitions alleged that police and other security forces used excessive force against peaceful protesters. The allegations cite the use of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi-charges, and tear gas. There are also allegations of assault and misconduct involving women and children.



On the other hand, the government and police stated that individuals with criminal records were among those participating in the protests. It is alleged that these individuals engaged in violence, resulting in serious injuries to police personnel. The Supreme Court noted that the inquiry committee would examine the grievances of both sides.

Here’s what committee will investigation

The committee will examine the extent of force used by the police during the protests and whether it was commensurate with the situation. The use of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi-charges, and tear gas will also be investigated.

Additionally, the committee will verify whether police personnel were wearing uniforms and nameplates during the operation. Allegations regarding the surveillance and monitoring of protesters will also be probed.



The Supreme Court has viewed the allegations of violence, misconduct, and molestation against female protesters as particularly serious. The Court has directed the committee to initiate an investigation into these matters promptly and submit an initial interim report.

Committee will also hear grievances from both sides

The Supreme Court clarified that the committee's scope would not be limited solely to the grievances of the protesters and it will also investigate attacks on police personnel, damage to public and private property, and injuries sustained by police personnel while on duty.

The committee may seek assistance from forensic, technical, and other experts if necessary. The investigation will not conclude in a single phase; instead, the committee will submit periodic reports to the Court.

SC orders agencies to preserve evidences

The Supreme Court has ordered the police, paramilitary forces, and investigative agencies to preserve evidence related to the protests, including CCTV footage, drone footage, body-worn camera recordings, videos, wireless logs, and PCR call records. All these records must be handed over to the committee.

The court also clarified that the constitution of the committee would not bar departmental or disciplinary action against police officers; if any officer is found to be at fault, action may be taken in accordance with the rules. While issuing notices in all new matters, the Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for September 10, 2026.

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