Video shows gunmen firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai; driver injured, actor takes the wheel | Watch

Mumbai:

A video has emerged showing three unidentified men allegedly opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. Fortunately, the actor escaped unhurt, but his driver was injured in the incident, which took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb.

According to DCP Mohit Garg, the incident took place around 7 pm. Two people were injured in the firing, including Tiger's driver, Firdosh, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm, police said.

Here's the video | Watch

In the footage, the actor's car can be seen moving slowly amid a crowd of fans when three unidentified men arrive on a motorcycle. While one remains on the bike, the other two allegedly open fire at the car from close range, triggering panic at the scene.

The unidentified men were seen firing at Tiger Shroff's car, where the actor was seated, before fleeing the scene. At least four gunshots can be heard in the video, though investigators are yet to establish the exact number of rounds fired or the number of firearms used in the incident.

Another video recorded shortly after the incident shows the actor taking the driver's seat and driving the car away after his driver was injured. In the footage, people can be heard shouting that someone has been shot. Bloodstains are also visible near the vehicle, though it is unclear who they belong to.

Four rounds fired

According to preliminary information, three attackers arrived on a motorcycle, with two of them allegedly opening fire before all three fled the scene. Initial reports suggest that one attacker fired three rounds and the other fired one.

The shots were reportedly fired in the direction of the area where Shroff was seated, raising questions over whether he was the intended target. However, the motive behind the firing and whether the actor was specifically targeted remain unclear and are subject to investigation.

Mumbai Police forms 15 teams for probe

Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, officials said. "A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.

Meanwhile, a man has been taken into custody from Mumbai's Santacruz area in connection with the incident.

A forensic team also visited the spot to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.

"The Juhu Police have launched a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact sequence of events, verify the circumstances surrounding the firing, and track down those involved," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

He debuted with the film Heropanti in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and the YRF Spy Universe hit War. Outside of mainstream cinema, he is a prominent figure in the sports ecosystem. He co-founded Matrix Fight Night (MFN) in 2019, which has grown into India's largest mixed martial arts promotion brand.

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