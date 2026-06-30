From future warfare to drone power: Army Chief explains India's combat readiness | India TV Exclusive

New Delhi:

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi retired on Tuesday (June 30), handing over command of the Army to Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth. Ahead of demitting office, General Dwivedi spoke exclusively to India TV on a wide range of issues, including the Indian Army's operational preparedness, evolving security challenges, the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the significance of Operation Sindoor, the changing nature of warfare, the growing role of drones, and the Army's push for modernisation and self-reliance through indigenous defence technologies. Here are the key highlights from the outgoing Army Chief's exclusive conversation.

Army Chief in Exclusive interview with India TV

Q1. How do you view the current situation along the LAC, and what are the Army's priorities there?

Army Chief: The situation on the northern borders is stable. Recent agreements have contributed to greater stability on the ground, and both sides are showing increased sensitivity towards each other's concerns. Military-level talks, hotlines, flag meetings, and commander-level meetings are functioning well. Regular ground-level interactions are also taking place. This helps manage the border and prevent misunderstandings. Our priorities are clear: first, to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control; second, to resolve local issues through dialogue; and third, to maintain a strong and credible military posture capable of responding to any contingency.

Q2. What message does Operation Sindoor send about the Indian Army's ability to address emerging security challenges?

Army Chief: Operation Sindoor was a clear example of India's resolve, capability, and restraint. This was a balanced and precise military action against terrorism. It was carried out with a clear objective and thorough preparation. This operation demonstrated that military success today does not depend solely on weapons. Accurate information, joint planning, secure communication, precise action, and information management are equally important. Speed, coordination, clear thinking, and control also play a significant role.

It also offered valuable lessons for the future. Ongoing conflicts around the world demonstrate that wars can be long and difficult. At the same time, the possibility of short, swift, and technology-driven conflicts also remains. Success in both scenarios will require reliable information, strong communication, improved coordination, and precise action.

Q3. Ongoing conflicts around the world have highlighted the need for change. How is the Indian Army preparing itself for the changing nature of warfare?

Army Chief: The character of warfare is rapidly evolving, and the Indian Army is adapting accordingly. Modernisation is no longer limited to acquiring new weapons and equipment. It also includes reforms in force structure, training, technology, operational concepts, organisational mindset, and human resources.

Fast decision-making will be crucial in future conflicts. This requires better coordination between information, surveillance, weapons, communications, and commanders. The Army is therefore transitioning towards a more agile, networked, and technology-enabled force.

Initiatives such as the Rudra Brigade, Bhairav Battalion, Ashani Drone Platoon, Shaktibaan Regiment, and Divyastra Batteries are part of this transformation. Their objective is to enhance the Army's agility, precision, and combat effectiveness.

The Baaz Battalion is also a key initiative within this transformation. It will be developed based on existing remotely piloted aircraft units. They will be staffed with specially trained soldiers and officers capable of operating and managing these systems. Their aim is to strengthen intelligence, surveillance, continuous battlefield information, and rapid response capabilities.

Q4. How important have drones become in the Indian Army's operational planning and preparedness?

Army Chief: Drones have now become a vital part of modern military operations. They are no longer used solely for surveillance. They are being used for a variety of tasks, including intelligence gathering, target identification, precision strikes, logistics delivery, post-operation damage assessment, and troop protection.

Different types of drones are required for different tasks. Some drones are useful for local surveillance, some for long-range vision, some for logistics support, and some for specialized or precision tasks.

Our focus is not simply on acquiring more drones. Our objective is to develop a complete drone ecosystem. This includes indigenous manufacturing, trained manpower, maintenance, regular training, clear methods for drone use, anti-drone capabilities, and their optimal use in military planning. The objective is to provide every soldier and military formation with a decisive technological advantage on future battlefields.

Q5. How important is self-reliance for the Indian Army's future preparedness, and what are the Army's key efforts in this direction?

Army Chief: Self-reliance has now become a core requirement for national security and future war preparedness. In times of crisis, the country must be able to rely on its own systems, its industry, and its capabilities.

Indigenous systems are now becoming a vital part of the military's preparedness. Their use is increasing in surveillance, communications, electronic warfare, precision strikes, information management, and military decision-making. Indigenous capabilities are no longer merely auxiliary, but are becoming a core requirement of the military.

Modern warfare is rapidly changing. Therefore, the military must continuously advance in areas such as long-range precision strikes, improved ammunition, drones, anti-drone systems, electronic warfare, robust communications, and improved battlefield intelligence.

Our endeavor is to develop Indian solutions for Indian challenges. Our limitations, challenges, and military needs are unique. Therefore, DRDO, in collaboration with defense public sector units, private industry, MSMEs, start-ups, and academia, is working to rapidly test indigenous systems, provide better support, and induct them into the military as soon as possible.

Also Read: Indian Army denies reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal, calls them 'incorrect'

Also Read: