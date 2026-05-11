'No power can make India bow': PM Modi's powerful message at Somnath Amrit Mahotsav

Gandhinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took part in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, marking 75 years of the reconstruction of the historic Somnath Temple. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, stood at the centre of grand celebrations reflecting India’s deep civilisational and spiritual heritage.

The Mahotsav commemorates the 1951 consecration of the restored temple by India’s first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

PM Modi’s mega roadshow

PM Modi also held a roadshow from the helipad to Veer Hamirji Circle, where thousands of people gathered along the nearly 1.5-km stretch to welcome him. Citizens waved flags, raised slogans and showered greetings as the Prime Minister passed through.

Artists from across the country, including West Bengal, performed traditional dances along the route, adding colour and cultural vibrancy to the celebrations.

During the event, the Prime Minister released a special commemorative stamp and coin highlighting the legacy, resilience and spiritual importance of the Somnath Temple. The releases were seen as a tribute to the temple’s enduring place in India’s cultural identity.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and several leaders were also present and felicitated the Prime Minister.

Historic Kumbhabhishek performed with sacred waters

A major highlight of the event was the special Kumbhabhishek ceremony performed at the temple. Holy water brought from 11 sacred pilgrimage sites across India was used in the ritual conducted under the Prime Minister’s participation.

Flower petals were also showered on the temple from helicopters, adding to the grandeur of the spiritual ceremony.

PM Modi’s strong message

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi recalled India’s nuclear tests of May 11 and May 13, describing them as a demonstration of India’s firm political will.

Quoting the spirit of national strength, he said, “No power in the world can make India bow down or suppress it. When the nation’s interest is supreme, no pressure can shake our resolve.” He said that under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India stood firm despite global pressure, reinforcing that national interest always comes first.

PM Modi described Somnath not just as a temple but as a symbol of India’s resilience. Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision, he said the reconstruction of Somnath after independence signalled that India had not only gained freedom but had also begun reclaiming its ancient glory. He added that Somnath represents the journey “from destruction to creation” and reflects the spirit of an unbroken civilisation.

Calling the celebration more than a historical remembrance, the Prime Minister said, “Somnath Amrut Parv is not just a festival of the past, it will inspire India for the next 1000 years.” He said that as a devotee of Somnath, every visit feels deeply emotional, and the temple continues to symbolise eternal faith and strength.

PM Modi also performed Abhishek, Dhwaj Pooja and Maha Pooja at the temple amid Vedic chants. Security arrangements were tightened and the entire Somnath complex was decorated for the occasion.

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