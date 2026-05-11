Somnath Amrit Mahotsav LIVE: PM Modi participates in grand celebrations at Somnath Jyotirlinga temple

Gandhinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today to participate in the grand Somnath Amrit Mahotsav being organised at the historic Somnath Temple. The occasion marks 75 years of the reconstruction of the revered temple, making the day especially significant for devotees and the people of Gujarat. As part of the celebrations, a special Kumbhabhishek will be performed using holy water brought from 11 sacred pilgrimage sites across the country. A ceremonial flag hoisting will also take place amid traditional rituals and religious chants at the temple premises. Extensive preparations have been made for the mega event, with the temple beautifully decorated to welcome devotees and dignitaries. Tight security arrangements have also been put in place in view of the Prime Minister’s visit and the large gathering expected during the celebrations.

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