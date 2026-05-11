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Somnath Amrit Mahotsav LIVE: PM Modi participates in grand celebrations at Somnath Jyotirlinga temple

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat today, marking 75 years of the temple’s reconstruction.

Somnath Amrit Mahotsav LIVE
Somnath Amrit Mahotsav LIVE Image Source : ANI
Gandhinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today to participate in the grand Somnath Amrit Mahotsav being organised at the historic Somnath Temple. The occasion marks 75 years of the reconstruction of the revered temple, making the day especially significant for devotees and the people of Gujarat. As part of the celebrations, a special Kumbhabhishek will be performed using holy water brought from 11 sacred pilgrimage sites across the country. A ceremonial flag hoisting will also take place amid traditional rituals and religious chants at the temple premises. Extensive preparations have been made for the mega event, with the temple beautifully decorated to welcome devotees and dignitaries. Tight security arrangements have also been put in place in view of the Prime Minister’s visit and the large gathering expected during the celebrations.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on PM Modi joining grand celebration at Somnath temple in Gujarat... 

 

Live updates :Somnath Amrit Mahotsav LIVE Updates

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  • 11:29 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi participates in Somnath Amrut Mahotsav

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at the Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. 

  • 11:19 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Meaning behind the sacred ritual explained

    The word ‘Kumbhabhishek’ is derived from two Sanskrit words — ‘Kumbh’ meaning sacred pot and ‘Abhishek’ meaning holy bath.

  • 11:11 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi holds roadshow ahead of special Kumbhabhishek ceremony

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow. PM Modi will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at Somnath Temple today.

  • 11:05 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What is Kumbhabhishek?

    Kumbhabhishek is a sacred Hindu ritual in which holy water, energized through Vedic chants and rituals, is poured over the temple’s shikhar, kalash, and deities.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Special Kumbhabhishek to be held for first time

    For the first time in the history of the Somnath Temple, a special Kumbhabhishek ceremony will be performed with holy water collected from 11 sacred pilgrimage sites across India.

  • 10:58 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi arrives to join religious ceremonies

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Somnath to participate in the temple’s special Mahapuja, flag hoisting ceremony, and other religious rituals. 

  • 10:57 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What is Somnath Amrit Mahotsav?

    The grand Somnath Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated today as the Somnath Temple marks 75 years of its reconstruction on the historic date of May 11.

  • 10:44 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to inaugurate Sardar Dham hostel in Vadodara

    After the Somnath event, PM Modi will visit Vadodara in the evening to inaugurate the Sardar Dham hostel, which will provide accommodation and modern facilities for 1,000 boys and 1,000 girls.

  • 10:44 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CM Bhupendra Patel reviews preparations at temple

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the Somnath Temple late last night, offered prayers, and reviewed the final preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

  • 10:38 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to release commemorative stamp and coin

    During the celebrations, PM Modi will take part in religious and cultural programmes and will also release a commemorative postage stamp and coin dedicated to the rich legacy of Somnath.

  • 10:37 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Somnath temple marks 75 years of reconstruction

    The Somnath Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the reconstructed Somnath Temple, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India’s spiritual heritage.

  • 10:37 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi reaches Gujarat for Somnath Amrit Mahotsav

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Gujarat today, where he will participate in the grand Somnath Amrit Mahotsav at the historic Somnath Temple.

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