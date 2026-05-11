India rejects report of India-UAE pact for evacuation via Fujairah port, calls claim 'fake news'

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly dismissed media reports suggesting that India and the United Arab Emirates are working on an agreement to evacuate Indian nationals from the UAE via Fujairah port. The government clarified that there is “no basis in fact” to such claims and no evacuation plan is currently under consideration.

Issuing a strong warning on social media platform X, the MEA fact-check unit labelled the report as misleading and baseless. It urged citizens to remain cautious and not fall for unverified claims circulating online.

False report linked to regional tensions

The disputed media claim suggested that the so-called arrangement was being planned as a precaution amid rising tensions in West Asia involving the US, Israel, and Iran. It even alleged that Indian citizens could be evacuated by sea in case of disruptions to air travel.

The report also attempted to link the alleged agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming stopover in the UAE during his Europe visit. However, officials have categorically rejected any such diplomatic or logistical arrangement.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of heightened instability in the Persian Gulf region. Recent drone and missile-related incidents have disrupted air traffic and maritime routes, adding to global concern over security in the area.

Iran-US tensions add to uncertainty

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States continue to face setbacks. A recent Iranian response to a US proposal was rejected by President Donald Trump, who termed it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” further straining peace efforts.

In separate incidents, drones were reported over parts of Qatar and the UAE, with UAE authorities stating they shot down two drones and attributing them to Iran. No casualties were reported, though the situation has heightened regional alertness.

Qatar described the recent ship attack as a serious escalation threatening maritime safety in the region. The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre is monitoring the situation, though details about the vessel remain unclear.

Kuwait’s defence authorities also confirmed that their forces responded to unidentified drones entering its airspace, underscoring the widening scope of aerial security concerns across the Gulf region.