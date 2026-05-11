Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari gives nod to transfer land to BSF for fencing border with Bangladesh

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday (May 11) approved the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the border with Bangladesh. He said that the process of transferring land will start from Monday and will be completed within 45 days.

Addressing the media after the first Cabinet meeting at Nabanna, the Chief Minister said, "The process of transferring land in border areas to the BSF for the purpose of border security begins today. Our objective is to complete this transfer process within 45 days."

Suvendu Adhikari first Cabinet meeting

Since taking the oath as the Chief Minister, Adhikari has been in full action mode. The first Cabinet meeting, chaired by Adhikari, was held at Nabanna. The Chief Minister said his government would function on the model of a "double-engine" administration, similar to the governance framework currently operational in several National Democratic Alliance-ruled states across the country.

Agnimitra Paul, Khudiram Tudu, Ashok Kirtania, and Nisith Pramanik were present at the first cabinet meeting of West Bengal's new government held on Monday.

Following the meeting, CM Suvendu addressed the public with a message: "Place your trust in us, we will walk the righteous path." He paid homage to the voters of Bengal and expressed his gratitude to the election officials, the State Police, the Kolkata Police, and all political parties.

Other key decisions taken in first Cabinet meeting

Adhikari announced a series of key decisions taken during the first Cabinet meeting of the new government at Nabanna.

The newly elected CM announced the implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the state. "The 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme will begin in Bengal. The 'Jan Arogya Yojana' and other schemes of the Prime Minister will also be implemented here," he said.

Adhikari said the Cabinet had empowered the Chief Secretary to initiate the process of sending officers belonging to national and state cadres for training programmes conducted by the Central government.

The Chief Minister said that under the previous regime, IAS, IPS, and WBPS officers in West Bengal were allegedly not sent to other states for training due to directives issued by the former Chief Minister. "From now on, all officers will be sent to other states for training," he said.

Adhikari also announced that the Cabinet had formally approved the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the state. He alleged that the previous government had failed to implement the new criminal laws in violation of the Constitution.

"The BNS was not previously in force in Bengal. Effective immediately, it will now be implemented," the Chief Minister said.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved a five-year extension in the upper age limit for school job applicants, fulfilling a promise earlier made by Amit Shah during the Assembly election campaign.

Adhikari said the relaxation was aimed at helping candidates who had crossed the age limit due to the lack of recruitment opportunities in recent years.

He also said that the Bengal Cabinet has granted immediate implementation of the June 2025 Census circular from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). "The previous government ignored the June 2025 Census circular from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Bengal cabinet granted immediate implementation of it," he added.

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