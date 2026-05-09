'Ensure justice is given to RG Kar victim': Suvendu's mother on son becoming Bengal CM

Kolkata:

Suvendu Adhikari's mother Gayatri Adhikari said on Saturday that people of West Bengal are happy than her on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader being sworn in as the chief minister of the state, but asserted that her son must now work to ensure that the victim of RG Kar rape-murder case gets true justice.

Other than this, Suvendu should also work on ensuring that every other victim gets justice and people are provided with jobs. "I will ask him to now work for giving justice to the RG Kar rape-murder victim and all others who faced atrocities," Gayatri was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gayatri also reflected on her son's journey and said Suvendu had worked tirelessly in the last five years against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), despite facing life-threatening attacks for at least three to four times.

"I am very happy, but the people of Bengal are happier," Gayatri said. "He has imbibed the fighting spirit from his father to become what he is today; his father was also like this."

Suvendu's father Sisir Adhikari was a three-time TMC Lok Sabha MP from the Kanthi parliamentary seat. For long, his family remained associated with Mamata Banerjee's party, but shifted the allegiance to the BJP after Suvendu switched to the saffron party before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

Suvendu's swearing in as Bengal CM

Coming to Suvendu, he was sworn in as first BJP chief minister of West Bengal earlier in the day. His swearing in happened at the Parade Ground in Kolkata, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP's central leadership, and chief ministers of several states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Along with Suvendu, five other BJP leaders - Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik - were sworn in as ministers. Two of them are from north Bengal, while three from the south, which shows the BJP's efforts to consolidate its support across regions.

The portfolios are yet to be allocated to them, but citing sources, PTI reported that rest of the ministers will be sworn in on Monday at the Raj Bhavan. The first cabinet meeting may also take place on the same day.

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