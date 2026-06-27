K Bhagyaraj's last public appearance at Khushbu-Sundar C's daughter wedding goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

K Bhagyaraj, who is an accomplished filmmaker, award-winning screenwriter, and actor, has died at the age of 73 due to a massive heart attack that occurred on Saturday, June 27. He was highly respected as one of the greatest screenwriters in the country and as a great force in the field of Tamil cinema. Reportedly, he had some chest pains after going out for his daily morning walk. He was immediately taken to a local private hospital, where it was confirmed that he had passed away.

The death of such an influential personality of the Tamil film industry has left people shocked and many fans and well-wishers have mourned the loss of the person. In light of the sad news about his demise, a video clip of his recent appearance at the wedding of Khushbu Sundar’s daughter in Goa has made the rounds on social media.

K Bhagyaraj's last video goes viral

This wedding took place in Goa a couple of days before the death of K Bhagyaraj. The video of this event has surfaced on the Internet after the tragic demise of the veteran director and people have become nostalgic since this video is believed to be one of the last appearances of the director in public. In the viral clip, it can be seen that Chiranjeevi greets Venkatesh with a hug as he comes down the staircase. Chiranjeevi greets Venkatesh but then sees that K Bhagyaraj is waiting near him and greets him with the same warmth.

Watch the video here:

When it was confirmed that Bhagyaraj had passed away, actress Suhasini Maniratnam shared her memories of their meeting at the wedding ceremony. In an interview with the press, an emotional Suhasini recollected how happy, active, and cheerful the veteran director had been during the whole event. Suhasini added, 'He actively took part in Khushbu’s daughter’s wedding. It was in the morning, after taking a walk and coming back home, he informed us that he felt chest pain; on the way to the hospital, he died.'

K Bhagyaraj was a famous face in the world of Tamil movies. The late K Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

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