Stampede-like situation in Mumbai’s Malad Mall after Re 1 sale announcement triggers massive rush

Mumbai:

A stampede-like situation was on Saturday reported at Infinity Mall in Malad, Mumbai. According to reports, a massive crowd had gathered at a showroom within the mall following the brand's announcement of a '₹1 sale'. However, the sale was cancelled due to the surging crowd. Heavy crowd was witnessed at the showroom inside the mall where the promotional offer was advertised. Soon after the announcement, large crowds comprising men, women, and young shoppers began arriving in huge numbers, leading to overcrowding and tension at the location.

Cancellation announcement further aggravated the situation

Moreover, the situation escalated to the point where the management decided to cancel the promotional sale in order to prevent further disorder. However, the cancellation announcement further aggravated the situation, as frustrated customers reacted with confusion and concern, leading to brief moments of panic among them.

Soon after the incident was unfolded, security personnel and police personnel were deployed to control the crowd and ensure safety inside and outside the premises. It was found that the officials used public announcements and loudspeakers to disperse the gathering and restore order.

Police personnel deployed to control crowd

The area inside the mall witnessed heavy police presence until the crowd was gradually cleared. Authorities in the mall confirmed that the situation was brought under control without any major injuries reported.

As per the available information, the promotional offer, launched by fashion brand NEWME, allegedly claimed that only the first 100 to 125 customers would be eligible for the discounted sale, drawing an overwhelming response from shoppers. As customers started gathering outside the showroom from early hours, the situation soon turned chaotic, prompting police intervention.

Videos show people pushing near the entrance of showroom

Sevral videos circulating on social media showed a massive crowd packed tightly outside the outlet, raising concerns over crowd management and public safety. In several videos, people were seen pushing near the entrance of the showroom as security personnel struggled to manage the situation.

Police officials said that the crowding was limited only to the area outside the concerned showroom due to the narrow space in that section, while the rest of the mall remained largely empty and operational as usual.

However, the authorities managed to disperse the crowd after repeated public announcements were made by the showroom owner, informing them that the store would remain closed for the day in view of the escalating situation.

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