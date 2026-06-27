Ram Mandir donation theft case: Temple trust accepts Champat Rai's resignation, issues statement

New Delhi:

In the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Giri has officially confirmed that General Secretary Champat Rai has resigned from the Trust. While reports of Rai's resignation had surfaced earlier, this is the first official confirmation from the Trust's top leadership. Soon after, the Ram Mandir Trust also issued a statement confirming that it has received Champat Rai's resignation. The Trust further stated that trustee Anil Mishra has also submitted his resignation.

The resignations come as the investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple continues. The case has drawn widespread attention following allegations of financial irregularities in the handling of devotees' offerings, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter.

Champat Rai's role in Ram Temple donation theft?

According to sources, the investigation has placed Champat Rai's role under scrutiny over the administration's handling of the donation counting process. While investigators have not alleged that Rai directly handled the counting or surveillance operations, the SIT has reportedly questioned whether complaints regarding suspected thefts were ignored despite being brought to the notice of senior officials.

Sources further claim that several of those arrested in the case had been assigned to donation-counting duties on the recommendation of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. The report also raises questions over the appointment of some personnel without adequate background verification.

It is important to note that these findings are part of the SIT investigation and have not been tested in a court of law.

What the investigation has found so far?

The SIT examined CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5 and reportedly found nearly 70 instances in which employees involved in counting donations were allegedly seen stealing cash over a period of around 40 days.

Investigators have alleged that some accused were familiar with the locations of CCTV cameras and blind spots inside the counting centre. According to the probe, cameras were at times switched off or deliberately obstructed during the alleged thefts.

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. Among them, only Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastava were employees of the Ram Mandir Trust, while the remaining accused were reportedly associated with the State Bank of India (SBI), which assists in counting temple donations.

According to sources, the SIT has identified Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinnu Yadav, as the central figure in the alleged theft.

The report claims he had access to the keys of the donation boxes and exercised significant influence over administrative matters, including the deployment of personnel for donation counting and other operational responsibilities within the temple premises.

Another accused, Ramashankar Mishra, was allegedly inducted into donation-counting work on Tinnu Yadav's recommendation. CCTV footage is said to have captured him allegedly stealing cash on multiple occasions.

The SIT has also reportedly raised questions about Anil Mishra's role in appointments and flagged concerns over the increase in his assets after becoming a trustee. However, no official findings have been announced on this aspect.

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at govt

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged donation theft.

"Those who have played with the faith of devotees will not be forgiven by Lord Ram. The government itself is admitting that theft took place. They care more about wealth than religion. For them, money has become their religion," Yadav said.

Also Read: Amid Ram Mandir donation row, Akhilesh Yadav vows to restore Ayodhya as 'Siyaram Dham' if SP returns to power