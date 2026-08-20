Centre decides to set up bench of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh, announces Amit Shah

Leh:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of PM Modi has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. He said the move will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to.

He further added that the Central government is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards. Amit Shah added that the move from the Centre is aimed at improving access to justice for people living in the remote and geographically challenging areas of Ladakh.

Significantly, this decision from the Centre is expected to make it easier for residents of Ladakh to access the High Court without having to undertake lengthy journeys to seek legal remedies.