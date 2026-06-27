Amid Ram Mandir donation row, Akhilesh Yadav vows to restore Ayodhya as 'Siyaram Dham' if SP returns to power

New Delhi:

With Uttar Pradesh set to go to the Assembly polls in 2027, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has outlined what his party plans to do for Ayodhya if it comes to power. Amid the political storm over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Yadav said a future SP government would develop Ayodhya into an exemplary religious city where devotees from across the world could experience "true spirituality."

In a statement, Yadav said the SP would work with "righteousness and integrity" to restore Ayodhya's spiritual identity while safeguarding the rights and traditional pride of its residents.

"With devotion to righteousness and a commitment to integrity, we pledge that by forming a new government, we will develop Ayodhya into a unique and exemplary religious city where devotees from across the world can experience the true essence of spirituality. With the blessings of Lord Ram, we will restore and strengthen Ayodhya's timeless spiritual stature as 'Siyaram Dham', founded on faith, devotion, unwavering belief and sincere reverence. In doing so, we will also restore the traditional pride, dignity and rights of the people of Ayodhya,” the party chief posted on X.

The remarks are being seen as part of the Samajwadi Party's outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Statement comes as donation probe deepens

Yadav's comments come as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple. According to sources, investigators examining CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5 found nearly 70 alleged theft attempts inside the donation counting centre. The probe has also flagged weaknesses in internal controls, record-keeping and oversight during the counting process.

Investigators claim one individual, identified as Manish Kumar Yadav, appeared repeatedly in the footage allegedly attempting to steal cash, while no immediate action was taken. Eight people have so far been arrested in connection with the case, including Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, who investigators describe as a key accused.

The SIT has also alleged that several of the accused were familiar with CCTV blind spots and attempted to avoid surveillance while stealing cash. According to investigators, footage from a concealed camera inside the counting room became a crucial piece of evidence.

Sources say more arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

Yogi Adityanath says guilty will face action

Reacting to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government would take strict action against those found guilty.

He said Ayodhya is a symbol of faith for Sanatan Dharma and assured that the SIT's findings would be acted upon without sparing anyone responsible. The Chief Minister also accused the opposition of trying to politicise the issue.

Also Read: From oversight to ignoring complaints, SIT report questions Champat Rai's role in Ram Temple donation theft