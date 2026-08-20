India progress to top 8 of Women's Hockey World Cup after 0-0 draw against England

New Delhi:

Following a 0-0 draw in the final group game against England, India have secured a place in the second round of the Women’s Hockey World Cup. They finished second in the group with five points, while China topped with seven, winning two of their three matches. England, in the meantime, finished with four points and are eliminated from the competition.

Notably, India are one of the unbeaten teams in the tournament. They kickstarted the season with a 2-2 draw against neighbour China and then hammered South Africa 6-1 in the second group game.

England, in the meantime, needed victory to keep their campaign alive. They spent most of the match searching for the goal that would take them through, but India started strongly. They won three penalty corners in the opening 10 minutes, but could not convert any of them.

England gradually took control of the contest and created sustained pressure. They earned three penalty corners in the second quarter, compared with one for India, but neither side managed to break the deadlock before half-time.

Both teams missed plenty of chances

The pressure on the Indian defence increased after the interval. England earned five penalty corners in the third quarter, while India had only one. As the match progressed, India became increasingly reliant on their defensive structure, with Bichu Devi and Savita Punia making important interventions.

Ultimately, England finished the match with 12 penalty corners, twice as many as India’s six, but failed to convert any of their opportunities.

With qualification dependent on a win, England took an additional risk in the final quarter by removing their goalkeeper. They played with 11 outfield players and committed numbers forward, forcing India to defend deep inside their own half.

The Indian defence, however, continued to withstand the pressure, blocking attempts and disrupting England’s attacking moves. The decisive moment came in the closing seconds when Tessa Howard found an opportunity to win the match. Nevertheless, Bichu denied Howard with a crucial save, preserving the goalless scoreline and India’s place in the next round.

The result means India move into the second round with one win and two draws from their three Pool D matches.

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