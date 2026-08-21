In and out in hours: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan returns to jail after brief hospital checkup

Islamabad:

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken back to jail, hours after being taken to a private hospital in Islamabad in wee hours of Friday, amid concerns over his health. The development comes after the Pakistani government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, urging it to reconsider the order to shift him to a private hospital for treatment.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who is the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was taken to Shifa International Hospital from the Adiala Jail, confirmed PTI's spokesperson Zulfi Bukhari, while speaking to AFP. "The Supreme Court's order has been complied with."

Khan, who served as the prime minister from 2018 to 2022, was ousted from power following a no-confidence vote amid tensions between his government and the Pakistani military. Later, he and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after getting convicted in a corruption case.

Since 2023, Khan has remained at the Adiala Jail, with concerns being repeatedly raised regarding his health. His party has alleged that the charges are fake and politically motivated, insisting that his health is in poor condition.

Many unconfirmed reports also claimed that Khan had died in the prison, but Friday's development has provided a relief to his supporters, who later gathered outside the Shifa International Hospital to cheer for him.

"Our love and affiliation will remain with Mr Khan," 52-year-old Bilal, a supporter of Khan's PTI, told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has filed a review petition in the country's top court and said that it should modify the order, which was passed on Tuesday, to shift jailed former premier to the private hospital for treatment.

Rana Sanaullah, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, has said that the relief that has been provided to Khan is not in accordance with the law. "The government has again filed a review petition," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

However, the PTI, which has repeatedly claimed threat to Khan's life, has said that the government must withdraw its review petition. "There is no excuse whatsoever for not complying with the SC order of August 18. Imran Khan sahib must be transferred to Shifa International Hospital forthwith," PTI's secretary general Salman Akram Raja said.

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