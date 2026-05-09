PM Modi bows before 'Jana Shakti' of Bengal as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as first BJP CM | WATCH

New Delhi:

In a powerful and emotional moment during the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed before the people of West Bengal with folded hands, thanking them for bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the state for the first time since Independence. The gesture came at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds shortly after Adhikari took oath as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister. As thousands of supporters cheered from the venue, PM Modi waved to the crowd before slowly bending down in a deep gesture of respect towards what he called the “jana shakti” or people’s power of Bengal.

The Prime Minister later shared a video of the moment on Instagram, showing him greeting the massive gathering and acknowledging the public mandate that led to the BJP’s historic victory.

Major political turning point for West Bengal

The BJP scripted history in the 2026 Assembly elections by winning 207 seats in the 294-member House, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The swearing-in ceremony became one of the biggest political events in the state in recent years, attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, Union ministers and senior BJP leaders.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari and members of his cabinet. Soon after Adhikari’s oath-taking, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was sworn in as a minister in the new government.

Other BJP leaders who took oath included Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu. Party leaders said the first cabinet was designed to reflect social diversity and broad regional representation across Bengal communities.

Both PM Modi and Shah had campaigned extensively in Bengal during the election season, holding multiple rallies and roadshows across the state.