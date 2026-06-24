ENG vs GHA FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: England aim for tournament knockouts, looking for second win

Boston:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues with England taking on Ghana. The two sides are slated to meet at the Boston Stadium on June 24th, and in search of their second win, England will be hoping to qualify for the tournament knockouts tonight. Currently, the side leads their group with three points to its name, and they will hope to put in another good showing as they take on Ghana.

On the other hand, Ghana also won their first game of the tournament. Taking on Panama, the side managed to register a win and currently sits in second place in their group, and while taking on England will not prove to be an easy task, Ghana could put up a challenge.