June 24, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. ENG vs GHA FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: England aim for tournament knockouts, looking for second win
 Live now

ENG vs GHA FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: England aim for tournament knockouts, looking for second win

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set as England is taking on Ghana. The two sides are meeting at the Boston Stadium, and with England having won their first game, the side will be hoping to put in another good showing and qualify for the World Cup knockouts.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane Image Source : AP
Boston:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues with England taking on Ghana. The two sides are slated to meet at the Boston Stadium on June 24th, and in search of their second win, England will be hoping to qualify for the tournament knockouts tonight. Currently, the side leads their group with three points to its name, and they will hope to put in another good showing as they take on Ghana. 

On the other hand, Ghana also won their first game of the tournament. Taking on Panama, the side managed to register a win and currently sits in second place in their group, and while taking on England will not prove to be an easy task, Ghana could put up a challenge. 

 

 

Live updates :ENG vs GHA FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: England aim for tournament knockouts, looking for second win

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:06 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    England XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Guéhi, Spence; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

    Ghana XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Partey, Sibo, Yirenkyi; Semenyo, Ayew, Inaki. 

  • 1:05 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026! Tonight, we have England taking on Ghana at the Boston Stadium! A win for either side would guarantee their place in the tournament knockouts!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Football FIFA World Cup 2026 Harry Kane England Football
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\