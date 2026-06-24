Stampede reported at Jharkhand's JSCA Stadium during the Jharkhand T20 final in Ranchi

Ranchi:

In a major development, a stampede-like situation has been reported in Ranchi at the JSCA Stadium during the final of the Jharkhand Premier League. Several people have been reported as injured, with three of them being in a serious condition.

Witnesses reported that thousands of fans rushed to watch the game and began to swarm the stadium. However, the crowd got caught at the stadium’s west gate just before the first ball of the game. During the same moment, a man and two young women were caught in the stampede and sustained severe injuries.

Paramedics present at the scene rushed the trio to the Raj Hospital, where they are being treated currently. It is worth noting that the situation got out of control after the crowd lost its patience over security and administrative delays. The people also broke the west gate and smashed the security barricades as well.

After the breach, security officials and the police rushed to the gate with reinforcements. The crowd was eventually pushed back, and the situation was brought under control.

Furthermore, an official probe was launched into the matter by the district administration to identify the reason for the security breach. The security has been significantly tightened after the matter as well.

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Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari opened up on the situation

After the matter, Jharkhand’s health minister, Irfan Ansari, took centre stage and talked about the situation, claiming that hospitals have been notified and alerted for better treatment for everyone who has been injured.

“As soon as reports came in of some people being injured during the final T-20 match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL) at JSCA Stadium. I have immediately activated the Health Department. Necessary instructions have been issued to the Civil Surgeon and relevant officials. Ambulances have reached the spot, and all the injured are being provided with prompt medical assistance," Ansari posted on X.

The moment has once again raised concerns around security protocols among the local sports fans, regarding crowd management, ticket pricing, and even the safety of the spectators at the JSCA Stadium.

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