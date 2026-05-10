Himanta Biswa Sarma chosen as NDA leader in Assam, set to take oath as CM on May 12

New Delhi:

Himanta Biswa Sarma has been unanimously chosen as the NDA Legislature Party Leader. The BJP leader will take the oath as Assam Chief Minister for the second consecutive term on May 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony as the chief guest. The BJP-led the NDA delivered a massive electoral performance in the Assam Assembly elections by winning 102 of the 126 seats, securing a commanding two-thirds majority. The BJP secured a majority on its own for the first time in Assam.

Key leaders to attend Assam CM swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, along with representatives from various industries, are expected to attend the ceremony. Sharing details of the preparations, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota had said he chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the Director General of Police, Assam, to assess readiness for the Prime Minister’s visit and the swearing in event.

“Arrangements related to security, traffic management, venue readiness, protocol and inter-departmental coordination were discussed in detail,” Kota said in a post on X. He stressed the need for seamless execution, strict adherence to established protocols and close coordination among all stakeholders involved in organising the event.

“All departments concerned have been directed to maintain the highest level of preparedness to ensure the ceremony is conducted smoothly, securely and in a manner befitting the significance of the occasion,” he added.

Also Read: Assam: NDA government to be sworn in on May 12, PM Modi likely to attend