G7 Summit: PM says India remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global growth

Evian:

PM Narendra Modi participated in the Outreach Session on “Forging new Partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity” at G7 Summit and underscored the importance of ‘trust’ in building international partnerships especially in an increasingly interconnected world. PM conveyed that India remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development.

“Shared my thoughts at the Outreach Session on ‘Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity’ at the G7 Summit in Evian. In a world that is getting more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, this subject becomes all the more vital. But, partnerships can succeed only when they are founded on trust,” he said.

During the Summit, PM Modi said that world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality and also highlighted that India has always followed ‘humanity first’ approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiatives and that India’s vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - the world is one family."

He said that mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today. “But, sadly, today, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources…it suffers from a shortage of trust. And the future of our partnerships depends on re-building this trust,” he said.

PM Modi underscored the importance of ‘trust’ in building international partnerships especially in an increasingly interconnected world. He said that world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality.

“We, in India, view the world as one family. Our experience shows that development is most effective when it is connected to the aspirations of people. This principle also forms the basis of our international partnerships like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE, and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A tree for mother),” he said.

PM Modi said India believes that the true test of partnership is not what we build for others, but what we enable others to build for themselves. “Our development partnerships reflect the same spirit. Our efforts have focused on capacity building and skill development in partner countries,” he added.

PM Modi emphasised that the Global South has immense expectations from the world. “More than support, it seeks partnership. We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners! We must walk together and not merely alongside one another. Partnerships must be linked to dignity, not dependency,” he added.

PM Modi highlighted India’s efforts in Africa, including the focus on training, capacity building, water resources, agriculture and energy. “These are strengthening the capacities of African nations and helping them provide solutions to pressing global challenges,” he said.