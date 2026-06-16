PM Modi and Trump shake hands at G7 Summit in France, meet for first time in 16 months | Video

Evian:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French commune of Evian-les-Bains on Tuesday, marking their first face-to-face interaction in 16 months. The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake followed by a brief conversation.

The brief interaction between the two leaders took place as the world leaders gathered for the event hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi and Trump are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit.

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Visuals from the G7 Summit venue showed Prime Minister Modi warmly greeting US President Trump with a smile before the two leaders took their seats alongside other world leaders for the Outreach Session in Evian, France.

During the session, PM Modi and President Trump were seen sitting next to each other.

The meeting between PM Modi and Trump marked their first in-person interaction since the Prime Minister's visit to Washington in February 2025, shortly after Trump began his second term in office. The talks come at a crucial time for India-US relations, which have witnessed strains in recent months following Operation Sindoor and the Trump administration's decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian imports.

PM Modi, Trump, Macron pose for group photo

Leaders attending the G7 Summit gathered for the traditional family photograph, with Prime Minister Modi, US President Trump, and French President Emmanuel Macron occupying the front row alongside other world leaders.

Captured in the iconic frame alongside PM Modi were key world leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Before the group photo was taken, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of the G7 Summit 2026 in Évian, France.

Modi-Trump meeting

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump will hold bilateral talks on Wednesday. The meeting will start at 6.15 pm as per the Indian Standard Time. According to senior White House officials, there might be discussions on a trade deal, and while it might not be finalised then and there, there will be a lot of technical discussions between India and the US.

India-US relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes in May 2025.

Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides have been looking at rebuilding the bilateral relationship.

However, the ties came under fresh strain after three Indian sailors were killed last week following attacks on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.

Also Read: G7 Summit LIVE: Looking forward to engaging with world leaders, says PM Modi after arriving in Evian