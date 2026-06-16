Sunita Ahuja defends Govinda over hair patch claims: ' Many heroes do it, what's there to hide?'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known on social media for her candid nature and outspokenness. In a recent interview, she openly discussed Govinda's baldness, revealing the truth to everyone. At the same time, she made a significant statement in defense of the actor, her husband.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Sunita Ahuja spoke about Govinda's appearance and how it has changed over the years. She said, 'He still looks handsome, but back then, his hair was real. Now, he wears a patch (artificial hair).'

Sunita defends her husband

When the host laughed at the mention of Govinda's baldness, Sunita came to her husband's defense. She said, 'There is nothing to be ashamed of. What is there to hide? Many heroes do this. Both men and women use hair patches.' By saying this, Sunita hinted that many other Bollywood actors are also bald.

The well-known friction in Govinda and Sunita's relationship

A few months ago, Sunita Ahuja spoke openly about her relationship with Govinda on a podcast. During the conversation, she accused Govinda of cheating. Govinda has also spoken openly about his wife Sunita's allegations, dismissing the accusations leveled against him as false.

These days, Govinda's wife is appearing on various reality shows, winning hearts with her witty personality. She is also set to appear in Bollywood films soon. Additionally, Govinda and Sunita's son, Harsh, is preparing to make his film debut.

Govinda's career

In the world of Hindi movies, Govinda has been an icon for almost forty years. He has made his first movie debut in Ilzaam in the year 1986, and then he went on to become one of the biggest box-office successes in the 90s. Films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Haseena Maan Jaayegi have struck a chord with people and done well commercially too. With his natural flair for comedy and unique dancing skills, he carved out a niche for himself that was difficult for other actors to attain. He has also tasted success in the last decade with movies like Bhagam Bhag and Partner.

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