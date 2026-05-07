Assam: NDA government to be sworn in on May 12, PM Modi likely to attend

Guwahati:

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP-led NDA government in Assam will be held on May 12 at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, along with representatives from various industries, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Sharing details of the preparations, Kota said he chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the Director General of Police, Assam, to assess readiness for the Prime Minister’s visit and the swearing in event.

“Arrangements related to security, traffic management, venue readiness, protocol and inter-departmental coordination were discussed in detail,” Kota said in a post on X.

He stressed the need for seamless execution, strict adherence to established protocols and close coordination among all stakeholders involved in organising the event.

“All departments concerned have been directed to maintain the highest level of preparedness to ensure the ceremony is conducted smoothly, securely and in a manner befitting the significance of the occasion,” he added.

BJP appoints observers

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma submitted his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday, who asked him to continue as the head of the caretaker government until the new ministry is formed.

The BJP has appointed Union minister J P Nadda as the central observer and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the co-observer for the election of the BJP Legislature Party leader. The meeting to elect the legislature party leader is likely to take place on May 10.

The ruling NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after winning 102 out of the 126 Assembly seats in the recently concluded elections. The BJP secured 82 seats, while its allies, the Bodoland People’s Front and the Asom Gana Parishad, won 10 seats each.

Himanta on returning as chief minister

When asked about the selection of the next chief minister, Sarma said the BJP Legislature Party would nominate its leader in the presence of the central observers.

“After that, NDA constituents will sit together and finalise the name. So we should wait for the process to complete,” Sarma said.

The BJP had officially announced on Tuesday the appointment of J P Nadda as the central observer and Nayab Singh Saini as co-observer for the legislature party meeting in Assam.

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