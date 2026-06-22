Maharashtra Legislative Council Results LIVE: BJP secures victory in Solapur, Dharashiv and Nagpur

Mumbai:

The results for 11 out of 17 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Local Authorities Constituency are set to be declared today, with counting already in progress. The elections for these seats were held on June 18, recording an impressive average voter turnout of 99.02 per cent.

Out of the 17 total seats, six candidates from the Mahayuti alliance had already been elected unopposed prior to the polling process. The remaining 11 seats are now witnessing the count that is expected to shape the political balance between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), both of which have claimed to have made inroads into each other’s camps.

The elections covered representatives from municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, district councils, and panchayat samitis across multiple constituencies, including Nagpur, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad-Jalna), Jalgaon, Sangli, Satara, Nanded, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad-Latur), Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nashik, and Solapur.

A key focus remains the Nagpur constituency, where a direct contest is underway between BJP candidate Rajiv Potdar from the Mahayuti alliance and Congress candidate Atul Londe representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The outcome of this high-stakes battle will be decided today.

In Nagpur alone, there were 836 eligible voters, out of which 823 exercised their franchise. Smaller parties including AIMIM, Muslim League, and BSP adopted a neutral stance in this election.