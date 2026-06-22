June 22, 2026
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Maharashtra Legislative Council Results LIVE: BJP secures victory in Solapur, Dharashiv and Nagpur

Reported ByYogendra Tiwari  Edited ByAbhishek Sheoran  
Updated:

Out of the 17 total seats, six candidates from the Mahayuti alliance had already been elected unopposed prior to the polling process. The elections for remaining 11 seats were held on June 18, recording an impressive average voter turnout of 99.02 per cent.

Counting underway in Maharashtra MLC polls
Counting underway in Maharashtra MLC polls Image Source : Representational image/ANI
Mumbai:

The results for 11 out of 17 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Local Authorities Constituency are set to be declared today, with counting already in progress. The elections for these seats were held on June 18, recording an impressive average voter turnout of 99.02 per cent.

Out of the 17 total seats, six candidates from the Mahayuti alliance had already been elected unopposed prior to the polling process. The remaining 11 seats are now witnessing the count that is expected to shape the political balance between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), both of which have claimed to have made inroads into each other’s camps.

The elections covered representatives from municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, district councils, and panchayat samitis across multiple constituencies, including Nagpur, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad-Jalna), Jalgaon, Sangli, Satara, Nanded, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad-Latur), Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nashik, and Solapur.

A key focus remains the Nagpur constituency, where a direct contest is underway between BJP candidate Rajiv Potdar from the Mahayuti alliance and Congress candidate Atul Londe representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The outcome of this high-stakes battle will be decided today.

In Nagpur alone, there were 836 eligible voters, out of which 823 exercised their franchise. Smaller parties including AIMIM, Muslim League, and BSP adopted a neutral stance in this election.

Live updates :Maharashtra Legislative Council Results

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  • 10:09 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP’s Basavaraj Patil wins Dharashiv Legislative Council Election

    In the Dharashiv Local Authority constituency Legislative Council election, Mahayuti-backed BJP candidate Basavaraj Patil secured a decisive victory. He received a total of 845 votes, while 14 votes were declared invalid during the counting process.

    Following the announcement of results, BJP and Mahayuti workers celebrated the win with enthusiasm.

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of 11 Maharashtra MLC seats witnessing counting of votes

    11 seats where counting is underway are: Solapur, Jalgaon, Sangli-Satara, Nanded, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Nashik, Amravati, Dharashiv–Latur–Beed, Parbhani–Hingoli, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna. 

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Candidates who secured unopposed wins

    Thane: Ravindra Phatak (Shiv Sena)
    Yavatmal: Dushyant Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) 
    Raigad–Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg: Aniket Tatkare (Nationalist Congress Party) 
    Pune: Vikram Kakade (Nationalist Congress Party) 
    Wardha–Gadchiroli–Chandrapur: Arun Lakhani (BJP) 
    Ahilyanagar: Prajakta Tanpure (BJP) 

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP candidate Suhas Shirsat wins Aurangabad–Jalna Legislative Council seat

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suhas Shirsat has won the Aurangabad–Jalna Legislative Council election, securing a key victory in the Maharashtra local authority constituency. 

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Rajiv Potdar wins in Nagpur, defeats Atul Londhe

    In the Nagpur constituency, Rajiv Potdar of the BJP has secured a victory by defeating Atul Londhe. The counting process continues for other constituencies as more results are expected.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP secures wins in Bhandara and Nanded amid voting irregularities controversy

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered victories in both Bhandara and Nanded. In the Bhandara-Gondia Legislative Council election, BJP candidate Avinash Brahmankar won with 304 votes, defeating independent candidate Naresh Ishwarkar, who secured 152 votes. In Nanded as well, BJP candidate Amarnath Rajurkar emerged victorious.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Solapur Legislative Council Election: Rajendra Raut leads

    BJP candidate Rajendra Raut is currently leading in the Legislative Council election in Solapur. According to initial reports, Rajendra Raut has secured 107 votes, while Vasant Deshmukh from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party faction has received 27 votes.

    The key point of contention in the counting process is over 16 votes, with debate ongoing regarding whether they should be considered valid or invalid, which could influence the final outcome.

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Massive turnout recorded in Maharashtra MLC polls

    The elections for these seats were held on June 18, recording an impressive average voter turnout of 99.02 per cent.

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra MLC polls: Seats where counting is underway

    Seats where counting is underway include, Nagpur, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad-Jalna), Jalgaon, Sangli, Satara, Nanded, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad-Latur), Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nashik, and Solapur.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Counting of votes begins on 11 seats

    The counting of votes on 11 MLC seats in Maharashtra is underway. Six candidates from the Mahayuti alliance were elected unopposed.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Maharashtra News Mlc Legislative Council Election Vote Counting Mahayuti Parties Maha Vikas Aghadi
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