BJP announces candidates for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls 2026

Pune:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced three candidates for the 2026 Maharashtra Legislative Council elections from the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies. The BJP's Central Election Committee approved the names of the candidates, according to a press release issued by the party's central office in New Delhi on October 4, 2026. The announcement covers the Pune Division Graduates' constituency, Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency and Pune Division Teachers' constituency.

BJP names candidates for Pune, Nagpur MLC seats

The three names were approved by the BJP's Central Election Committee and announced through the party's central office. The press release was issued on October 4 and carries the signature of Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh.

The announcement comes ahead of the October 6 deadline for filing nominations. With scrutiny scheduled for October 7 and withdrawal allowed until October 9, the list of final candidates will take shape before voting on October 23. The Maharashtra Legislative Council election will cover five Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies in total. The BJP's latest announcement specifically names candidates for three of these seats, with Smita Jadhav contesting from Pune Division Graduates', Sudhakar Kohle from Nagpur Division Graduates' and Kaustubh Gawde from Pune Division Teachers'.

The Election Commission's schedule sets October 23 as the polling date and October 27 as the counting date, with the entire election process to be completed by October 31.

Maharashtra Legislative Council elections 2026: Dates, schedule and constituencies

The Election Commission has scheduled the biennial elections for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats from the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies. Polling will be held on October 23, while counting of votes will take place on October 27. The election process is scheduled to be completed by October 31. The five constituencies going to the polls are Aurangabad Division Graduates', Pune Division Graduates', Nagpur Division Graduates', Amravati Division Teachers' and Pune Division Teachers'. The seats are falling vacant as the terms of the sitting members end on December 6, 2026.

As per the announced election schedule, the formal notification was issued on September 29. The last date for filing nominations is October 6, followed by scrutiny of nominations on October 7. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 9. Polling will take place on October 23, followed by counting on October 27.

The BJP has now announced three of its candidates through its October 4 press release. For the Pune Division Graduates' constituency, the party has fielded Dr Smita Yogesh Jadhav.

For the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency, the BJP has named Shri Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohle as its candidate. For the Pune Division Teachers' constituency, the party has selected Shri Kaustubh Muralidhar Gawde.

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