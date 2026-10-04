Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, lifts trophy and takes home Rs 20 lakh prize and brand new car

TV actor Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor defeated Orry and Ritvik Dhanjani in the final showdown of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show and lifted the coveted trophy. The finale was filmed in Mumbai and is being aired over two nights on Colors TV, with the winner being announced during the finale telecast.

The top 5 finalists were Farhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Ritvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Orry. However, Wahi and Bhatt could not win their respective tasks and were eliminated. The final task was performed by top 3 finalists: Orry, Ritvik and Avinash. They were also awarded with brand new bikes. On the other hand, Farrhana was declared Build Strong Performer and was awarded Rs 2 lakh.

Avinash Mishra lifts Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy

Avinash made it to the final stage after a season of demanding stunts and eliminations. The actor, who was previously seen on Bigg Boss 18, took on a range of physical and fear-based challenges during his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey. His performances eventually took him into the final round, where he finished ahead of Orry and Ritvik.

Ritvik Dhanjani finished as the first runner-up and Orry was the second runner-up.

What does the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner get?

Avinash Mishra takes home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, a reported cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a brand-new Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, lifts trophy and takes home Rs 20 lakh prize and Maruti Suzuki Swift. The prize package was reported ahead of the finale based on details emerging from the finale shoot.

The victory brings the 15th season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show to a close after weeks of eliminations, comebacks and high-risk challenges.

Who were the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

The finale line-up featured Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani. The season began with 13 contestants, bringing together several returning Khatron Ke Khiladi participants and new faces.

The original line-up included Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Vishal Aditya Singh returned as a wildcard after his initial elimination. Gaurav Khanna also re-entered the competition as a wildcard following his elimination. These comebacks added another turn to a season built around returning contestants and newcomers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 theme

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. The season premiered on August 1, 2026, following a two-year break. The show aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV, with episodes also streaming on JioHotstar. The Grand Finale was being telecast on October 3 and October 4 at 9 pm on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

The season's theme was Darr Ka Naya Daur. Contestants were put through stunts involving heights, water, animals and vehicles as they competed for a place in the finale.

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