Mumbai CSMT redevelopment: 75-day block begins | Full list of affected trains

The 75-day traffic and power block at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai began on October 1 and continue till December 15, according to the Central Railway. The aim: a complete revamp of the heritage terminus.

Under the redevelopment plan that is being executed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the revamp of platforms 14 and 15, and stabling line 15 will take place. For 75 days, heavy structural engineering, foundational, and modernisation work will be conducted to help in transforming and revamping the CSMT.

8 trains to be short terminated

This redevelopment plan will affect eight trains that would be short terminated for 75 days. Seven of these trains would short terminated at Dadar, while one would be terminated in Thane. The affected services are:

11002 Ballarshah-CSMT Nandigram Express - Dadar

12810 Howrah-CSMT Express — Dadar

12112 Amravati-CSMT Express - Dadar

11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express — Dadar

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express — Dadar

22144 Bidar-CSMT Express - Dadar

22108 Latur-CSMT Express - Dadar

12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Express - Thane

The Central Railway said passengers must check the timetable and plan their journey accordingly.

"As part of the redevelopment project, foundation laying and other essential construction works will be carried out on Platform Nos. 14 & 15 and Stabling Line 15 during the block period," it said in a statement. "Train traffic on Platform Nos. 14 & 15 will remain suspended until completion of the work, after which the platforms will be handed over by RLDA back to the Railways for train operations."

The CSMT redevelopment project

Earlier, the government had announced that the CSMT would be redeveloped as India's most modern railway station. The redevelopment project was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2022 for Rs 2,450 crore. The project was earlier scheduled to be completed in March this year, but the deadline has now been extended to October 2028.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is a heritage station. It has a place in UNESCO World Heritage. It is being designed in a way that would preserve the heritage and the station becomes equipped with modern facilities. We have prepared this design with the help of the world's best designers and locals with a good understanding," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in November 2024.

ALSO READ:

Maharashtra: Eight college students drown at Raigad's Diveagar beach during picnic