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'No whataboutery can justify act of taking away voting rights': Supreme Court judge amid SIR row

Reported ByAtul Bhatia  Written ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: ,Updated:

Speaking at the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has said no "whataboutery can justify" the act of taking away the voting rights in India. His remarks come amid the row over a report claiming 'dissent' with EC members over SIR.

A file photo of Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.
A file photo of Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. Image Source : PTI

While the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continues following a report claiming 'dissent' within members of Election Commission of India (ECI) over the drive, a sitting Supreme Court judge said on Sunday that an exercise which disenfranchises people is "intrinsically arbitrary and a negation of the constitutional order".

The remarks were made by Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who was delivering an address at the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, Telangana.

He said "no whataboutery can justify" the act of taking away the voting rights of millions of citizens in India. The Constitution cannot create two classes of citizens: one with voting rights and another without it, he declared, while stressing that the Article 326 cannot be tampered with.

Further, Justice Bhuyan said no court or institution in India is bigger than the Constitution.

"If any process results in disenfranchising millions and millions of Indian citizens making them second class citizens in their own country in the sense of being citizens without a voting right, such a process is intrinsically arbitrary. No amount of whataboutery can justify it," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Such a process strikes at the very heart of the Constitution and he would go to the extent of saying that it is a negation of the Constitutional order which has been adopted based under the Constitution of India," Justice Bhuyan added.

(This copy is being updated)

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