SIR row heats up as Mumbai Police books 500 over protest, India bloc march today

Mumbai:

The opposition's protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar continued for the third day on Saturday. Mumbai Police has now registered an FIR against around 500 people over an alleged unauthorised protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Friday.

Police have booked those involved under Sections 189(2) and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 37(1), 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Mumbai Police says protest was held without permission

According to the police, CJP national organisation head Ajinkya Shinde and Mumbai coordinator Pranav Ahire had sought permission to hold a protest at Shivaji Park on October 2. However, permission was not granted.

Police said a gathering was subsequently held on a public road, where slogans were raised and loudspeakers were allegedly used without permission. Following the registration of the case, police have intensified their investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved.

The protest was part of the opposition's wider campaign demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

India bloc to march in Mumbai

An India bloc march is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Saturday. The march, led by Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, will begin at 10 am from Metro Cinema Junction and proceed towards the BMC headquarters.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is also expected to participate in the march. Leaders and workers from the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction are also expected to join.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Left student wing AISA is scheduled to hold a march from India Gate to Jantar Mantar.

Security tightened near Jantar Mantar and ECI office

Security arrangements have been stepped up in Delhi in view of the planned opposition protests. Barricading has been put up on routes leading towards the Election Commission office, while the area covered under BNS Section 163 has also been extended.

The heightened security comes amid a series of demonstrations and political activities linked to demands for action over the SIR exercise and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Youth Congress workers detained in Delhi

Late on Friday night, Youth Congress workers gathered on roads near Jantar Mantar. Police detained several protesters and began taking them away in buses.

The situation turned tense as some Youth Congress workers stood in front of the buses to prevent them from leaving. Some protesters also climbed onto the buses, while police personnel attempted to remove them.

The workers later surrounded the buses and managed to get some of their colleagues released from police custody.

P Chidambaram demands CEC's resignation

Meanwhile, Congress has once again demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the India bloc's protests would intensify if Kumar did not step down.

Chidambaram said the protests would continue until the CEC resigned.

What did Asaduddin Owaisi say?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also made allegations against the BJP and the RSS in connection with the voter list revision.

Owaisi alleged that people associated with the BJP and RSS were filing Form 7 applications to get voters' names removed from electoral rolls. He further alleged that the BJP was preparing to bring the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through voter lists after the SIR exercise.

These claims were made by Owaisi as part of the ongoing political opposition to the SIR exercise.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

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