The BJP on Tuesday announced 10 candidates for the 2026 Legislative Council elections in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, covering graduate and teacher constituencies. The major nominees include Naval Kishore Yadav and Dr NK Yadav for Bihar, along with Kedar Nath Singh and Hari Kishore Tiwari among six key candidates selected for Uttar Pradesh.
BJP announces 10 candidates for Bihar, UP MLC polls; Naval Kishore Yadav, Kedar Nath Singh among nominees
BJP announces 10 candidates for Bihar, UP MLC polls. The major nominees include Naval Kishore Yadav and Dr NK Yadav for Bihar, along with Kedar Nath Singh and Hari Kishore Tiwari among six key candidates selected for Uttar Pradesh.
New Delhi:
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