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BJP announces 10 candidates for Bihar, UP MLC polls; Naval Kishore Yadav, Kedar Nath Singh among nominees

Reported ByDevendra Parashar  Written ByManmath Nayak  
Published: ,Updated:

BJP announces 10 candidates for Bihar, UP MLC polls. The major nominees include Naval Kishore Yadav and Dr NK Yadav for Bihar, along with Kedar Nath Singh and Hari Kishore Tiwari among six key candidates selected for Uttar Pradesh.

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Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The BJP on Tuesday announced 10 candidates for the 2026 Legislative Council elections in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, covering graduate and teacher constituencies. The major nominees include Naval Kishore Yadav and Dr NK Yadav for Bihar, along with Kedar Nath Singh and Hari Kishore Tiwari among six key candidates selected for Uttar Pradesh.

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Mlc Mlcs Uttar Pradesh Bihar Election Commission
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