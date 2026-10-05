China's golden fortress cracking? Why its gold tally dropped by 32 and overall haul by 42 at Asian Games 2026

The Asian Games 2026 came to an end, and several nations put forth some brilliant performances as they got their hands on many gold, silver, and bronze medals at the event. As always, many eyes were set upon China, one of the biggest dominant forces at the Asian Games; China once again finished atop the medal standings with 341 medals, which included 169 golds.

However, despite China’s ‘dominant’ performance, there are several signs of cracking that very few are able to spot. It is worth noting that at the Asian Games 2023, China finished atop the standings as well, but the nation had a total of 383 medals, which included 201 golds.

Compare that to 2026; this signifies a total medal drop of 42 for China. Out of the 42-medal drop, 32 medals were gold, and that has raised a lot of questions. Under the mask of finishing atop the standings, China crashed out of several events quite early on, missing out on some crucial medals.

While having the home advantage does have its benefits, a 32-gold-medal drop compared to the previous edition is unjustifiable for the country.

What went wrong for China at the Asian Games 2026?

It is worth noting that China has been a dominant force in several sports for many years. A gold medal that was highly anticipated for China was in table tennis. The men’s team had been a dominant side in table tennis for many years, but they failed to clinch the gold medal in the team event for the first time in 36 years as they lost to Japan in the final.

Another wake-up call for China would be their performance in badminton. For the first time in 52 years, China failed to win a medal in the men’s singles badminton event. They finished with two golds, three silvers, and three bronze medals in badminton at the Asian Games 2026, which is their lowest medal tally in the sport since 2002. Another disappointment for China came in weightlifting, where they finished below North Korea in the standings and missed out on some anticipated golds in the lighter weight classes. Furthermore, after going unbeaten in the group stage, they failed to go past the bronze medal in the men's basketball event as well.

Losing the table tennis final for the first time in 36 years and bringing home no gold in the men’s singles badminton for the first time in 52 years, following a level of introspection that would otherwise be associated with a failing programme, and with the LA28 Olympics on the horizon, China would need to act fast if they are not looking to crumble, as the golden fortress’ collapse looks imminent with the ongoing performance.

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