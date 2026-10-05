'Need to create fear in minds of anti-social elements': Supreme Court to Delhi Police amid rising rape cases

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court, while hearing a matter concerning the rising cases of rape and sexual offences in Delhi-NCR, told the Delhi Police that it is necessary to create fear of the law in the minds of people who are prone to committing crimes. "There is a need to create fear in the mind of those anti-social elements who are prone to committing crime," said the court. The apex court stressed that unless anti-social elements fear the consequences of committing a crime, it would be difficult to prevent such offences.

The court said the police must establish a system that creates a fear of punishment and police action in the mind of a potential offender even before a crime is committed. The court made it clear that rape cannot be accepted in any civilised society and said concrete action must be taken on the ground to prevent such crimes.

SC asks Delhi Police to strengthen crime prevention

The Supreme Court said the Delhi Police needs to work at the grassroots level to prevent crime. "Merely preparing plans on paper will not be enough, the court observed. If stricter measures are required to prevent crimes, the authorities should not hesitate to take them," the court stated.

The Supreme Court further told the Delhi Police that people may raise questions by citing Article 21, but the police must fulfil its responsibility under all circumstances. The court said the objective should be to ensure that rape and other such crimes are completely eliminated.

Can have a war room to monitor crimes

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi Police what it was doing to prevent crimes and whether there was any provision for setting up a war room in Delhi to monitor criminal activities. It also asked authorities to focus on monitoring suspects and people involved in sexual offences through the National Database on Sexual Offenders. The court said the situation can be changed if all agencies work together and give special attention to the issue.

The court directed the Delhi Police to seriously examine every aspect of the matter. It said there should not be a situation where similar incidents are reported again within the next four weeks. The court also asked the police to pay attention to the situation around colleges. During the hearing, it was pointed out that there are people who allegedly harass female students and repeatedly trouble them.

Police recruitment and training need focus

The top said that if the police force does not have adequate manpower, the process of fresh recruitment should be initiated. The court also stressed the need to provide proper training to police personnel.

The Supreme Court acknowledged that it would take time for these measures to be fully implemented. However, it made it clear that necessary steps must be taken in the meantime to prevent incidents of crime.

Delhi-NCR needs round-the-clock surveillance

The Supreme Court called for strict surveillance across Delhi-NCR during both the day and night. The court said accountability is of utmost importance and the responsibility of officials must be fixed.

Supreme Court recalls 2012 Nirbhaya case

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also referred to the 2012 Nirbhaya case. The court asked the Delhi Police to focus on places where eateries operating without permission are also serving alcohol. The court said records related to the 2012 incident showed that the accused had consumed food and alcohol at a place before committing the crime.

SC stresses lighting in parks and public places

The Supreme Court said all public places and parks in Delhi must have adequate lighting. The court said it would ask Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that proper lighting arrangements are made in public places and parks. The court's observations came amid concerns over rising rape and sexual offences in Delhi-NCR, with the bench stressing the need for stronger ground-level policing, accountability and preventive measures.

'Every woman in society is like our mother and sister': SC

The Supreme Court told the Delhi Police to take strict action and create fear in the minds of people who are likely to commit crimes. The court said human rights activists may raise allegations of violation of Article 21, but the police must be firm in discharging its responsibility. "Every woman in society is like our mother and sister. We have to make them feel safe. Just as we ensure the safety of women at home, we have to do the same in society." The court further said that if a woman is travelling alone on a bus, the police should have information about her and remain proactive about ensuring her safety. The next hearing in the matter will take place on November 16.

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