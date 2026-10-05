'Can't pass order on the basis of news report': SC issues notice to poll panel, CEC, two ECs and Centre

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday (October 5) refused to pass an interim order on a plea seeking the suspension of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kumar and the two other Election Commissioners. The top court has responses in a week on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar took decisions allegedly without the approval of two Election Commissioners. In addition, the top court has also issued a notice to the Union Government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh and issued the notice.

The bench said the decisions of the Election Commission have to be either unanimous or by majority and that it presumed that this is how all decisions were taken. "After notice, if they come and show that ABC decisions were taken without unanimity, we will take those decisions back," the court said.

What happened in the court?

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioners Shailendra Mani Tripathi, Rakesh Kumar Singh and Sudhakar Singh, argued that the Election Commission is a multi-member body and decisions must be taken either unanimously or by majority.

Singh sought an interim order suspending the CEC and urged the court to direct that decisions be taken unanimously, or at least by majority, while the matter remains pending.

"The law regarding the appointment and powers of the Election Commissioners has now been amended. No case can be filed against the CEC or Election Commissioners for acts performed during their tenure. They have also been given the power to determine the procedure for conducting their business.

"I am arguing today only about how the Election Commissioners have been given protection that even the Prime Minister does not have.

"My demand is that the CEC be suspended," Singh said.

Court: How will the Commission function?

Singh: The two Election Commissioners can function.

Court: We will have to examine your petition.

Singh: Please pass some interim order. Elections are going to be held at several places.

Singh: At least direct that decisions be taken unanimously until the matter is pending before this court.

Court: The Commission will function according to the law.

Singh: Then at least direct that decisions be taken by majority.

The CJI, however, pointed out that the allegations were based on news reports. "You are making these claims based on a newspaper report. It is possible that the report is completely correct or only partially correct," the CJI said.

Singh: The Election Commission had not denied the report in a press release.

Court: There is a law governing this. We expect that the Commission is functioning, and will continue to function, according to it.

"We are issuing notice on the petition," the bench said, directing the ECI and the three Election Commissioners to respond.

The court also declined to pass any immediate order, saying that 10 days would not make a significant difference and that if anything was found to have been done incorrectly, it could later be set aside.

"Nothing significant will happen in 10 days. If something has been done incorrectly, we can always set it aside later. The news report on which this petition is based could be 100 per cent correct, partially correct or incorrect. We cannot pass an order on the basis of it," the court observed.

Singh also sought directions to preserve the records related to the decisions under challenge, but the court did not pass any order on the request.

The matter will be heard again next week.

What is the plea?

The PIL urged the top court to determine whether CEC Kumar has been individually exercising powers that legally belong to the Election Commission as a whole, and, if so, to declare those actions unauthorised and take appropriate legal action.

"Direct that respondent No.3 (CEC) shall not exercise the functions of Chief Election Commissioner of India pending final hearing of the present petition; direct that during such period, the business of the Commission be transacted by the unanimous decision of respondent Nos. 4 (Sukhbir Singh Sandhu) and 5 (Vivek Joshi); and direct that any appointment to the resulting vacancy be made upon the recommendation of a Committee, including the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India," the plea stated.

The Indian Express had reported on September 25 that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Under fire over the red flags raised by two of its commissioners, the EC asserted that differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carried full legal sanction and followed established statutory procedures.

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