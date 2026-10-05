Mamata Banerjee's 2021 leg injury under scanner: Medical report leak triggers row, legal notice to hospital

Kolkata:

A major political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after the alleged leak of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's medical records. Legal action has been initiated over the alleged unauthorised disclosure of the former Chief Minister's private medical records and confidential documents related to her treatment, as her lawyer has sent a legal notice directly to the SSKM Hospital management and several officials of the state Health Department.

The notice alleges that sensitive information and medical reports related to Mamata Banerjee's treatment were made public without permission. According to the notice, such disclosure amounts to a serious violation of medical confidentiality laws and the professional code of conduct applicable to doctors.

What did Suvendu say on Mamata's leg injury?

The legal notice comes after state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently displayed medical documents and alleged that Mamata Banerjee had not suffered a fracture in her leg during the March 2021 Assembly election campaign. Banerjee has opposed these claims through a legal notice. Adhikari referred to medical reports concerning the injury Mamata Banerjee suffered during campaigning for the 2021 Nandigram election. He claimed that hospital records showed no evidence of a fracture or dislocation in her leg. The Chief Minister said the matter would be investigated.

What did the TMC say?

The Trinamool Congress has completely rejected Suvendu Adhikari's claims. The party termed the allegations extremely unfortunate and lacking in substance, and alleged that they were an attempt to influence the by-elections.

What is the entire controversy?

Mamata Banerjee, who has served as Chief Minister of West Bengal three times, suffered an injury to her left leg while campaigning in the Reyapara area of Birulia in Nandigram on March 10, 2021. Initially, she claimed that some unidentified people had pushed her, causing her to hit the open door of her car and injure her left leg.

She later released a video and said that she had been pushed by a heavy crowd during the election campaign. Later, Mamata Banerjee was admitted to SSKM Hospital, where it was found that she had suffered serious injuries to the bones and ligaments of her left ankle and leg.

Mamata campaigned in a wheelchair after injury

Following the incident, Mamata Banerjee was seen campaigning from a wheelchair during the 2021 Assembly election. The TMC subsequently went on to secure a historic victory in the state Assembly polls, winning more than 210 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 77 seats.

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