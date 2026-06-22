June 22, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: 6 rebels to join Shinde camp today; Aaditya Thackeray alleges 'betrayal'
 Live now

Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: 6 rebels to join Shinde camp today; Aaditya Thackeray alleges 'betrayal'

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

Eknath Shinde was seen at the Maharashtra Assembly, where he reportedly stated that 'Operation Tiger' has been successful and that a press conference will be held at Balasaheb Bhavan around 4 PM regarding the developments.

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Mumbai is witnessing heightened political activity today amid reports that six Lok Sabha MPs may formally join the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. While there has been no official confirmation so far, developments in political circles suggest a significant realignment may be underway.

According to sources, the six MPs—who had earlier broken away from the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray—are likely to hold a press conference at around 3 PM today at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Prior to this, reports indicate that an official letter and photographs announcing their move may be released.

Eknath Shinde was seen at the Maharashtra Assembly, where he reportedly stated that “Operation Tiger” has been successful and that a press conference will be held at Balasaheb Bhavan around 4 PM regarding the developments.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has strongly criticised these six MPs. He accused them of betraying the trust of voters and damaging their own political credibility. Thackeray pointed out that these MPs were elected on the strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc, with active campaigning and backing from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP leaders.

Live updates :Shiv Sena UBT crisis

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:26 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Switching sides has become a trend, says Congress

    Reacting on Operation Tiger in Maharashtra Congress leader Satej Patil said switching parties has become a trend in India and defection in Sena-UBT was happening with the “blessing” from Delhi. He has dared MPs to resign and contest election again. 

  • 11:58 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Shiv Sena (UBT) expels MP Nagesh Patil Ashtekar

    Shiv Sena (UBT) has removed Lok Sabha MP Krishna Nagesh Patil, widely known as Nagesh Patil Ashtekar, from the party over allegations of engaging in activities against the organisation's interests.

  • 11:49 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Aaditya Thackeray fumes over defection

    Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has strongly rebuked party MPs who are set to join Eknath Shinde camp today. In a post on X, Thackeray said these MPs were elected on MVA tickets and they had betrayed the alliance. 

  • 11:46 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    ‘Operation Tiger’ has been successful, says Eknath Shinde

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the State Assembly on Monday and said that “Operation Tiger” has been successful. Shinde informed reporters that he will address the media at 4:00 PM and share further details regarding the development.

  • 11:40 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    6 Uddhav Sena rebels to join Shinde camp

    Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said six Uddhav Sena MPs will officially join Eknath Shinde camp today. He said the lawmakers will hold a press conference at 3 pm.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Shiv Sena Maharashtra News Rebellion Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\