Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: 6 rebels to join Shinde camp today; Aaditya Thackeray alleges 'betrayal'

Mumbai:

Mumbai is witnessing heightened political activity today amid reports that six Lok Sabha MPs may formally join the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. While there has been no official confirmation so far, developments in political circles suggest a significant realignment may be underway.

According to sources, the six MPs—who had earlier broken away from the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray—are likely to hold a press conference at around 3 PM today at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Prior to this, reports indicate that an official letter and photographs announcing their move may be released.

Eknath Shinde was seen at the Maharashtra Assembly, where he reportedly stated that “Operation Tiger” has been successful and that a press conference will be held at Balasaheb Bhavan around 4 PM regarding the developments.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has strongly criticised these six MPs. He accused them of betraying the trust of voters and damaging their own political credibility. Thackeray pointed out that these MPs were elected on the strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc, with active campaigning and backing from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP leaders.