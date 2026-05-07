'Prove numbers and take oath': Tamil Nadu Governor's clear message to TVK's Vijay amid deadlock

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a bid to form the government in the state. During the meeting, Vijay asserted that, as the leader of the single largest party in the Assembly, he should be allowed to take oath as Chief Minister.

Vijay also expressed confidence that his party would prove its majority on the floor of the House.

CPI backs Vijay’s bid

CPI Tamil Nadu State Secretary M Veerapandian also urged the Governor to invite Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government and allow the party to establish its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader said the April 23 Assembly election had produced a fractured verdict. He noted that TVK emerged as the single largest party after winning 108 seats in the House.

Veerapandian argued that it would be improper for the Governor to demand proof of majority support before administering the oath of office.

According to the CPI leader, constitutional convention requires that the single largest party be given the first opportunity to form the government.

He further maintained that the Governor should act in line with democratic principles and invite TVK.

Vijay marathon meetings with Governor

The meeting marked Vijay’s second interaction with Arlekar in two days. On Wednesday, the TVK chief had submitted a list of 112 supporting MLAs while formally staking a claim to form the government. However, the Governor declined the request, citing the lack of adequate numbers required to establish a majority.

Notably, Vijay’s party secured 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. However, its effective strength in the House will come down to 107, as Vijay must vacate one of the two constituencies from which he contested and emerged victorious.

With the support of the Congress party’s five MLAs, the tally has risen to 112. Even then, Vijay will still need the backing of five more legislators, since the majority mark in the 233-member Assembly stands at 117.

The four elected MLAs of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) also met Vijay at his Chennai residence on Wednesday. Besides, the TVK chief has also written to VCK supremo Thol. Thirumavalavan and CPI(M), seeking their support for government formation.

CPI(M) leader P Shanmugam said the decision on supporting TVK will be taken in the party meeting on Friday.

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