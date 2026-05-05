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Exclusive: Muslims will have to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', says Himanta Biswa Sarma after Assam win

Reported ByShoaib Raza  Edited ByAnurag Roushan  
Published: ,Updated:

Buoyed by the BJP’s big win in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a series of explosive statements targeting the Opposition. Taking aim at the Congress, Sarma claimed the party had effectively become a "party of Bangladeshi Muslims" since 2016.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image Source : India TV
Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on rival parties after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sweeping victory in the state. In an exclusive interview with India TV, he said the results were exactly in line with his expectations. Re-energised after the win, Sarma once again adopted an aggressive stance against the Opposition. 

Taking aim at the Congress, Sarma claimed the party had effectively become a "party of Bangladeshi Muslims" since 2016. He added that the recent delimitation process pushed it further in that direction. According to him, Muslims across the country and those he described as "Bangladeshi Muslims" will be treated differently going forward.

'Muslims will have to say Bharat Mata ki jai'

Sarma sharpened his criticism of the 'Miya Muslim' community, saying they must give up practices such as polygamy and child marriage. He added that they "will have to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai"

On Mamata Banerjee refusing to resign

The Assam Chief Minister also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "If she refuses to resign, the Governor can remove her from the post," he added. Commenting on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Sarma said he does not follow his politics closely but added that "appeasement politics will no longer be tolerated and the Hindu community will not accept it".

Fresh attack on Pawan Khera

On the case involving Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, Sarma said the matter is not closed and that it will be ensured that the truth behind the alleged fake documents is uncovered. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on delimitation, Sarma asked him to clarify how many seats he intends to allot to Muslims. Sarma also questioned how Opposition leaders explain their victories in Kerala and Tamil Nadu while criticising electoral mandates in Assam and Bengal. 

ALSO READ: Himanta Biswa Sarma's pre-result prediction proves spot-on as NDA registers historic victory in Assam

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Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Chief Minister BJP Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2026
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