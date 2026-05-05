'I will not resign, I did not lose election': Mamata Banerjee after TMC's Bengal rout

Kolkata:

TMC chief and outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out stepping down after Trinamool Congress's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, claiming that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy.

Addressing a presser after defeat in West Bengal Elections 2026, Banerjee said she would not go to the Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation. "No one can force me to resign," she said.

"I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan... They can take action as per constitutional norms. The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally, we won the election."

Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was "looted" and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party. "A black chapter in history has been created," she asserted.

CEC villain of this election: Mamata

Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, alleging large-scale irregularities in the Assembly elections. The TMC chief accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining people's democratic rights. "The CEC became the villain of this election, undermining democratic rights and the integrity of EVMs. How did machines show an 80-95% charge after voting? How is that possible?" she asked, raising questions over the functioning of electronic voting machines.

She alleged that administrative machinery was manipulated ahead of the polls. "Even two days before voting, arrests were carried out indiscriminately, and raids were conducted everywhere. Officials --- from ICs and OCs to SGOs, DMs, and IPS officers-- were changed across the board. These appointments were politically influenced," she claimed.

Taking direct aim at the BJP, she said the party had worked in tandem with the poll body. "We did not fight the BJP; we fought the EC, which worked for the saffron party. It was like a 'setting' between the BJP and the Election Commission," she alleged.

The TMC chief further claimed there was interference at the highest levels. "We fought against the entire machinery, with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister also involved. Around 90 lakh names were deleted from the voter list. When we went to court, 32 lakh were restored. But another seven lakh names were later added without anyone knowing," she said.

Calling the election unprecedented, Banerjee added, "I have never seen such an election in my life. Since my student days, I have witnessed many elections—even in 2004—but nothing like this."

Will work to strengthen INDIA bloc: Mamata Banerjee

She further said that leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had reached out to her after the West Bengal poll results to express solidarity, adding that the focus will now be on strengthening the opposition alliance going forward.

"My target is very clear. Now I don't hold any position, so I am a common citizen. You (BJP) cannot say that I am using any official position. I am now a free bird, and I have my entire life dedicated to serving the people. Even during these 15 years, I have not withdrawn a single paisa as pension, nor have I taken any salary," she added.

Mamata alleges violence

The outgoing Chief Minister alleged widespread violence during counting and campaigning, claiming her party workers were attacked and intimidated.

"After first round of counting, media started saying that BJP is getting 195-200. You didn't wait for the final result. You didn't even wait for 5-6 rounds. After that campaign with the press media, BJP went inside the polling station and they started beating the people, counting agents.

After that campaign with the press media, BJP went inside the polling station and they started beating the people, counting agents. When I came to know that all counting agents are withdrawn, I was leading by about 30,000 and about 5 rounds were left. We should have got more than 32,000. Then the BJP candidate went inside along with 200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons, then they beat up our people. Even women were not spared and they snatched away all forms," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that she was physically assaulted during the counting process. "When I came to know, I went there. They stopped my car but I took another route. When I entered, CRPF told me that I was not allowed to go. I said that I am a candidate. Then I complained to the RO that counting should be stopped immediately until normalcy is restored. I saw the DEO. I know that he gave a message to someone 15 days ago that 'counting mein khel hoga'. I went inside for a few minutes. They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off," she said.

"They misbehaved with me, so I can guess how much the other candidates and workers were tortured. The party and other INDIA bloc leaders are standing in solidarity with them. We will bounce back and fight back... We fought them just like a tiger," she added.

BJP storms to power in Bengal

In a sweeping and potentially historic mandate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stormed to power in West Bengal, winning a massive 207 seats in the 294-member House and ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The verdict marks the BJP's first-ever government in the state.

The verdict had also carried significant symbolic weight, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee losing the high-profile Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

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