After BJP landslide in Bengal, Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens after years | VIDEO

Kolkata:

A Durga temple managed by the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust in West Bengal’s West Bengal has reopened to devotees after remaining closed for several years. The reopening has drawn large local attention, with residents visiting the temple to offer prayers after a long gap.

Following the reopening, local BJP leaders highlighted it as a sign of changing political atmosphere in the region. Agnimitra Paul, who recently won the Asansol Dakshin seat by a margin of 40,839 votes, has been associated with the development.

Nilu Chakraborty, a BJP leader and member of the temple committee, said that the reopening brought relief to the Hindu community in the area, claiming that earlier access to the temple was limited and restricted to a few festivals.

He also said that repeated appeals were made to political leadership in Delhi over the years regarding the issue, and linked the reopening to the recent change in government.

Local MLA promises fulfilled

Krishnendu Mukherjee, the newly elected MLA from Asansol Uttar, visited the temple after his victory. He had earlier promised during his campaign that he would ensure the temple remains open throughout the year, and his visit marked the formal reopening.

For many locals, the reopening of the temple is being seen not only as a religious moment but also as a reflection of the broader political shift in the state.

The development comes in the backdrop of a major political outcome in West Bengal, where the BJP secured a historic victory by winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, crossing a two-thirds majority.

The result ended the long 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress and marked a major realignment in the state’s political landscape. The election also witnessed a significant upset as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the high-profile Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, marking a dramatic shift in voter sentiment.

A new political chapter for Bengal

With the BJP crossing the majority mark early in counting, the results signalled not just a change in government but a deep political transformation in the state. For the first time in decades, West Bengal is set to be governed by a party that also holds power at the Centre, marking a new phase in the state’s political journey.