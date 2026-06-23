Big relief from heatwave: Rain, dust storm hits Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; IMD issues red alert

New Delhi:

In big relief from heatwave, rain, dust storms hit Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a red alert for these areas, warning of strong winds gusting upto 100 kmph for the next hour in Delhi-NCR. The region again faced another intense round of pre-monsoon weather with a strong dust storm, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and light rainfall to follow right after.

IMD Issues urgent warnings of gusty winds for Delhi-NCR

The weather office issued urgent warnings of gusty winds soon after reduced visibility and brought unexpected relief from heat that had been rising in recent days.

"Dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds of 50-80 km/h, is very likely to occur across Delhi and NCR, including Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farrukhnagar, Kosli, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad and Hodal (Haryana); Bagpat, Khekra, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Nandgaon and Barsana (Uttar Pradesh); and Bhiwadi, Tijara, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh and Nadbai (Rajasthan) during the next two hours," the IMD said in a statement.

The entire Delhi-NCR, along with other places such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are expected to experience the weather shift during the next two hours. Gusty winds of 50-80 kmph are expected, with squally winds up to 100 kmph possible over Delhi-NCR in the next one hour.

Vehicles damaged in Calcutta HC parking area due to strong winds

In the meantime, several vehicles were damaged in the Calcutta High Court parking area after trees were uprooted due to sudden strong winds and rain. Two to three vehicles were damaged by the falling trees.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Several vehicles were damaged by the falling trees.

Delhi saw slight increase in temperature

Last week, the National Capital saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature even as the India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and gusty winds for the day.



Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degree higher than a day before. The minimum at Safdarjung was also 0.7 degree above the normal.



Other weather stations also recorded slight increases in the minimum temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees higher than Friday. Ridge recorded a minimum of 26 degrees and Ayanagar 27.7 degrees, with a rise of 1.5 degrees and 1.2 degrees respectively. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and gusty winds for the day.

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