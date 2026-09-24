Woman drugged, raped on pretext of job in Delhi's Mandawali, accused threatened to leak video

New Delhi:

A 41-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped on the pretext of offering her a job in east Delhi's Mandawali area and later blackmailed with a purported video of the act, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding.

Accused threatened to circulate purported video

The woman, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, alleged that the accused, Deepak Bansal, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, had befriended her around two years ago and promised to help her secure a job.

According to the complaint, Bansal approached the woman on March 4 on the pretext of discussing employment and allegedly gave her a substance that rendered her unconscious. He then allegedly raped her, police said.

When the woman regained consciousness and objected to the assault, the accused allegedly threatened to circulate the purported video of the incident on social media, police said.

The woman also alleged that the accused took her gold bangles, ring and chain and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

Accused threatened to throw acid on her

The accused allegedly claimed to have contacts in the police and threatened to throw acid on the woman if she reported the matter, according to the complaint.

The woman remained silent for several months out of fear but later approached the police after allegedly facing continued harassment from the accused.

A case was registered at Mandawali police station against Bansal on September 22 under relevant provisions of law, police said. Teams are conducting raids at possible locations to apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding.

The woman has been provided counselling, police added.

Earlier on Monday, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who posed as police personnel at a park near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi, police said. According to the complaint, the girl had visited Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend at around 7 pm. After offering prayers, the two went to a park near the temple around 7.30 pm. Police said the three accused, aged between 25 and 30 years, allegedly approached the teenagers at the park and claimed to be policemen. The accused allegedly threatened the two and raped the girl, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

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