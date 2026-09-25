'Tried to pull us into car': Two held for harassing Hindu College students in Mukherjee Nagar

New Delhi:

Two individuals have been arrested for harassing Hindu College students in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The arrested individuals are Abhinav and Abhimanyu. "Abhinav has been arrested from Laxmi Nagar and Abhimanyu from Gurugram, while efforts are underway to nab the others," a senior police officer said.

According to the complainant, she and her friend were walking in the Mukherjee Nagar area when a white SUV approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them. When the women objected, the men allegedly abused them and started following them. The men attempted to pull them into the vehicle when she and her friend stopped to film the incident. The accused fled when the complainant's friend started filming the car, PTI reported.



A FIR was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said police launched an investigation based on the complaint and traced the vehicle used in the incident.

Similar incidents: Minor girl reveals horrors of Delhi gangrape

The 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by three men at knifepoint at Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Temple has revealed the horrors of the dreadful night and how the three accused, posing as policemen, sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. Details from the FIR lodged in this connection have revealed the sequence of events as the girl led a forensic team to the spots where she said the assaults took place, helping investigators recover biological evidence, including a condom, police said.

According to a senior officer, the girl told police that each of the three accused allegedly held a knife to her throat while raping her at different secluded locations inside the park, PTI reported. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini and the district mobile crime team examined the locations identified by the girl and collected several samples for scientific examination. Police said DNA analysis of the biological evidence could help investigators establish links between the accused and the alleged crime.

Woman chased, harassed by bike-borne men in Delhi's Hauz Khas

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stalked and harassed by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men, who purportedly rammed their bike into her scooty in South Delhi, leaving her seriously injured, officials said. Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

The woman, who works at an office in Saket, alleged that the incident took place on the intervening night of September 11 and 12 near Panchsheel Park metro station in Hauz Khas area, when she was returning home on her scooty.

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