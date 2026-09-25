Massive fire breaks out at Haldiram's Model Town outlet in Delhi, 25 fire tenders sent to spot

New Delhi:

A fire broke out at a Haldiram restaurant in Model Town, North Delhi. More than 25 fire tenders have already reached the scene, and continuous efforts are being made to bring the fire under control. Senior fire department officials have also arrived at the site. Till now, no casualties have been reported.

Similar incidents: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar

A fire broke out at a warehouse near the Cancer Hospital, behind Vasundhara Enclave in New Ashok Nagar, East Delhi. More than 25 fire tenders have already reached the scene, and continuous efforts are being made to bring the fire under control. Senior fire department officials have also arrived at the site.

Fire breaks out at factory in Swaroop Nagar

Meanwhile, six people, including women and children, were injured after they jumped from a building in panic when a fire broke out at an adjacent godown-cum-factory in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on Sunday, police said. The fire broke out at a factory located in Gali No. 2 of Swaroop Nagar. The factory manufactures judo dresses and boxing gloves. According to police, the blaze started on the ground and first floors of the premises.

According to the information shared by police, the fire was reported at a factory operating from Khasra No. 357/58 in the area. No one was present inside the factory when the fire broke out. The Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the blaze at 11:05 am. Following the alert, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were launched.

Six people injured after jumping from building

Although no one inside the factory was injured in the fire, panic spread among residents of a building located adjacent to the premises. A senior police officer said the panic prompted six people, including women and children, to jump from the building. They sustained injuries in the incident. All six injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police said they are out of danger.

Fire brought under control

Fire tenders reached the spot and immediately began firefighting operations. According to police, the blaze has now been completely extinguished. Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke rising from the factory as firefighting teams worked to bring the situation under control.

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Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar; 25 fire tenders rushed to spot