Mukherjee Nagar student alleges harassment, says man tried to force her into car; FIR registered

New Delhi:

A disturbing incident has been reported from Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, where a student has alleged that a man travelling in a Tata Safari passed lewd comments at her, abused her and allegedly tried to drag her into the vehicle. Following the student's complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident. According to the student's complaint, the incident took place near Haqiqat Park at around 9:30 pm on September 23. She was walking with her friend when youths travelling in the SUV allegedly passed inappropriate comments at them. When the student objected, the youths allegedly started abusing her.

Student alleges she was followed

The student further alleged that after she and her friend left the spot, the occupants of the Safari followed them for some distance. She claimed that the accused later attempted to forcibly pull her into the vehicle. Following the incident, the student shared details of the alleged incident on social media and accused a student from the Law Faculty of being involved.

FIR registered under BNS sections

Taking note of the complaint, Delhi Police registered a case at Mukherjee Nagar Police Station. During the investigation, police traced the owner of the Safari bearing registration number DL11CF4447. According to police, the vehicle was being driven by Naman, son of Anil Kumar, and two to three other people were also travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police have registered FIR No. 390/26 under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to stalking, Section 79, relating to acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 3(5).

Police examine CCTV footage

Delhi Police said the suspects have been identified on the basis of the vehicle registration number. Investigators are now verifying the allegations and other facts linked to the incident. Police said they are also examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe, police said. Notably, the incident came days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir.

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